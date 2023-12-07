Donald Glover was in one of the best television shows of 2022. Maya Erskine voiced the lead character in one of the best television shows of 2023. By this not-at-all-flawed logic, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, which stars the two of them, will be one of the best shows of 2024. That’s science, folks.

But seriously, Mr. and Mrs. Smith looks like a lot of fun. The trailer, which you can watch above, begins with Mr. Smith (Glover) wondering if his wife, Mrs. Smith (Erskine), has visited New York before. “Should we be asking each other that?” she replies before posing a slightly more personal question: “Have you ever killed anyone?” They’re married, but barely know each other; they were arranged to be together by a “mysterious spy agency” and now live a life of “espionage, wealth, [and] world travel,” according to the official plot synopsis, as long as they keep up appearances as a couple.

What could go wrong, besides the deadly shoot outs and disposing of corpses and constant threat of what might happen if their cover is blown?

Here’s more:

In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

Mr. and Mrs. Smith, which also stars Parker Posey, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Paul Dano, Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, and Ron Perlman (and not Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie), premieres on Amazon Prime Video on February 2, 2024.