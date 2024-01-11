“Who needs this show?” That was the question posed in an open letter by Francesca Sloane, the creator of the show in question, Mr. & Mrs. Smith. “In a culture heavily inundated with remakes, this was a reasonable reaction. No one would need a show that retold the same blockbuster movie,” she wrote. “But what we set out to do was to make something wholly original.”

Sloane added, “On our show, we go on the journey of seeing these two ordinary people become extraordinary. We watch them become stronger spies but more vulnerable humans. We hope that you laugh. We hope that it makes you feel something. We hope that you enjoy the big swing.”

To go back to the initial question, who needs a sexy, thrilling, funny spy show starring Atlanta‘s Donald Glover and Blue Eye Samurai‘s Maya Erskine? The answer: me. And probably a lot of other people, too. You can watch the first full-length trailer — featuring explosions, admissions of love, and a dead body in a bathtub — for Amazon Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith above.

Here’s more:

In this version, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

All eight episodes of Mr. & Mrs. Smith premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 2nd.