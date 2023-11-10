Will There Be A ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ Season 2?

There’s a late entry for one of the best new shows of 2023: Blue Eye Samurai.

Created by husband-and-wife team Michael Green (who wrote Logan and Blade Runner 2049) and Amber Noizumi, the animated Netflix series follows Mizu, a mixed-race master of the sword (voiced by Penis15 star Maya Erskine) on a quest for vengeance. She not only has to disguise her gender, she also conceals the color of the eyes. Blue Eye Samurai is set in 16th century Japan when foreigners weren’t allowed into the country and those with white features, like Mizu’s blue eyes, were considered “demon bastards.”

Noizumi compared Blue Eye Samurai to “Kill Bill meets Yentl,” but it’s more Tarantino than Streisand. The choreographed violence is gory and gorgeous, as is the entire show, and there are moments of lightheartedness, mostly courtesy of lovable chef Ringo (Masi Oka). Once you finish all eight episodes, you’ll want more. But will there be a season two?

Netflix hasn’t officially announced a second season (yet), but supervising director and producer Jane Wu sounded positive in an interview with Variety. “Story-wise, I can’t clearly say what we’re expecting in season two, because I don’t have the script in hand,” she said. “But I do think we will probably explore [SPOILER] — and how much of [SPOILER] is really depending on the budget and the schedule.”

Considering Blue Eye Samurai‘s critical acclaim (a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes) and popularity (it’s been in the streamer’s top-10 since premiering), a season two feels inevitable.

If/when it does happen, celebrate with a bowl of noodles.

(Via Variety)