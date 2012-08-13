Megan Mullally: The 'Party Down' Movie Has Financial Backing, And The Cast Is On-Board

Megan Mullally is a guest on this week’s Comedy Bang Bang podcast, and as part of a discussion that touched on everything from her acting career to her new band (more on that in a minute), she and host Scott Aukerman talked about the status of the much-discussed Party Down movie. Despite prefacing things by saying nothing is 100%, and that she’s not really supposed to be talking about it at this point, Mullally let on that things have definitely been set in motion.

MULLALLY: So, um, we’re trying to get it going. It’s a question of getting the script finished and approved, and all of that. But the cast is… AUKERMAN: But the money is there. The backing is there… MULLALLY: Yeah, I think so. Pending script approval. But the cast is… I think there’s gonna be some kind of mayhem if it doesn’t happen, because the cast is VERY gung-ho about it, and I know the fans are, too.

As far as a timetable, Mullally said they’re shooting for the next hiatus on the television schedule, which takes place next spring and summer. The whole thing gets a big old A+ and a rocketship sticker from me. Sure, it sounds like there are still some pretty big hurdles to clear between this and a finished product, but having the cast on-board and the money in place is a pretty damn good place to start.

Oh, and also, remember how I said Mullally talked about her new band? Please enjoy this anecdote about her husband, Nick Offerman (aka Ron Swanson), joining her and and her bandmate Stephanie Hunt (Devin from Friday Night Lights) on stage during their debut performance:

AUKERMAN: But then he did come out, and you guys started singing “Son of a Preacher Man,” which has a very distinctive guitar lick, which is sampled in another song, which… MULLALLY: Entitled… BOTH: [in unison] Cypress Hill’s “Hits From the Bong.” AUKERMAN: Which Nick then came out and, uh, did the entire thing. From memory, as far as I could tell. MULLALLY: Yeah, that’s kind of his signature piece.

This seems like a pretty decent opportunity to repost that YouTube video where Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, and Megan Mullally smoke a ton of weed to promote their one indie movie. Yup, I am definitely going to do that.