What would Glass Onion look like if you took out the fun little jokes and set the story in a remote frozen location surrounded by ice and snow? It would probably look something like A Murder At The End Of The World. Or The Thing.

The FX limited series comes from Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, the duo behind the Netflix fan-favorite The OA. Marling also stars in the series, alongside The Crown’s Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, and Joan Chen.

Corrin stars as a young amateur detective who is invited to a remote resort hosted by an eclectic billionaire (sound familiar?) and suddenly turns into an ice-cold whodunit. At least Clive Owen has a nicer accent than Daniel Craig’s. Here is the official synopsis:

A Murder at the End of the World is a mystery series featuring a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker “Darby Hart.” Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use her skills to prove it was murder before the killer takes another life.

The series will feature seven episodes and debut on November 14th. Check out the bone-chilling trailer above.