What Are The Must See Shows For March?

There’s no shortage of real-life stories inspiring TV limited series in March. That’s one highlight of what’s happening in March, which should bring us a bingeworthy month on TV. Not only will Larry David take us behind his curmudgeonly curtain, but a Lakers pick and a vegan fraudster will also make their marks upon the streaming services. In addition, HBO has a raw and revelation-filled two-part documentary about Evan Rachel Wood’s advocacy and those Marilyn Manson allegations.

In other words, there’s a lot of substance and entertainment coming your way, which will hopefully save you from checking out Rudy Giuliani hit The Masked Singer on March 9 and distract you from the global conflict at hand. There’s also more real-life scandal coming your way with The Dropout on Hulu, WeCrashed on Apple TV+, and Joe Vs. Carole on Peacock. Did you want some fiction, too? Well, Taika Waititi’s reimagining some history, and The Boys has a spinoff series coming your way, plus Atlanta will return by month’s end. Here are the must-see TV offerings for the coming month.

The Larry David Story (HBO two-part documentary streaming 3/1)

The beloved curmudgeon and creator of Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm allows everyone to get even more of a taste of his irresistible cynicism. Get ready to watch Larry question why on earth he’s so successful after beginning life as a Brooklyn kid who never felt amusing enough. Of course, he doesn’t even have to try to appeal to anyone at this point, and Larry waving everyone away from his singular voice will only attract us even more. The same goes for his insights here into parenthood and metaphysics.

The Dropout (Hulu limited series streaming 3/3)

The sketchy-voiced Elizabeth Holmes is portrayed here by Amanda Seyfried (these types of con-artist roles are all the rage right now. Add a turtleneck and trademark red lipstick, and the “voice” continues to attract a great deal of attention here, even as this story takes a paint-by-numbers approach to a story that begs for more intrigue, given that Holmes fascinated everyone with how she pulled the wool over Silicon Valley’s eyes while mega-grifting to the tune of billions. The series co-stars Naveen Andrews (as Sunny Balwani, Holmes’ ex-lover and Theranos COO), William H. Macy, and Alan Ruck.

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max series premiering 3/3)

Taika Waititi is absolutely everywhere these days, and no one is complaining. Here, he portrays a tattooed English pirate, the notorious Blackbeard, but this is, uh, a workplace comedy. Meanwhile, Rhys Darby portrays Gentleman Pirate (aristocrat Stede Bonnet), and Blackbeard has designs upon retirement because plundering has grown so wearisome. All of this is happening while Stede is trying to gentrify the whole joint, and the mutinous crew ain’t having it. Get ready for high comedy on the high seas.

Joe Vs. Carol (Peacock limited series streaming 3/3)

You lived through Netflix’s Tiger King craze, and here’s a supplemental Peacock treat (?) about the awfulness of Big Cat people. Kate McKinnon portrays Carole Baskin, who is (of course) the rival of Joe Exotic, who’s portrayed by John Cameron Mitchell, mullet and all. He’s now in prison for the foreseeable future (which has plenty to do with that murder-for-hire plot), and she’s still got a reputation for acting coy about whatever happened to her husband. This project aims to provide a look at all of the drama that we didn’t see in the O.G. series with their various checkered pasts warring alongside how he’ll do anything to take her down (and as we now know, fail while trying).

The Boys: Diabolical: Season 1 (Amazon Prime series streaming 3/4)

While we all wait for the flagship series’ third season, this animated series will be kind-of canon and bring us backstories of some familiar faces and an array of new characters in outrageous, bloody, and violent scenarios with all of the satire that we’re used to from this franchise. There’s plenty of Homelander and some of The Deep, and pretty much everyone is doing the voice-role thing here. Not only do we get to hear Antony Starr, Chase Crawford, Colby Minifie, and Elisabeth Shue but also Awkwafina, Don Cheadle, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, and Andy Samberg.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO limited series streaming 3/6)

Adam McKay is crushing too many realms, and we’re not mad at it. With this series, he helms this story that charts the rise of the 1980s-era L.A. Lakers, as guided by owner Jerry Buss. He’s portrayed by John C. Reilly, who’s not only communicating Buss’ visionary side but also his playboy airs. Magic Johnson’s also on hand as portrayed by Quincey Isaiah, all while all of the glitz and glamor of the NBA team is also accompanied by the drugs and parties. Oh, and there’s plenty of basketball-type action, too. Alley-oop!