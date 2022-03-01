What Are The Must See Shows For March?

There’s no shortage of real-life stories inspiring TV limited series in March. That’s one highlight of what’s happening in March, which should bring us a bingeworthy month on TV. Not only will Larry David take us behind his curmudgeonly curtain, but a Lakers pick and a vegan fraudster will also make their marks upon the streaming services. In addition, HBO has a raw and revelation-filled two-part documentary about Evan Rachel Wood’s advocacy and those Marilyn Manson allegations.
In other words, there’s a lot of substance and entertainment coming your way, which will hopefully save you from checking out Rudy Giuliani hit The Masked Singer on March 9 and distract you from the global conflict at hand. There’s also more real-life scandal coming your way with The Dropout on Hulu, WeCrashed on Apple TV+, and Joe Vs. Carole on Peacock. Did you want some fiction, too? Well, Taika Waititi’s reimagining some history, and The Boys has a spinoff series coming your way, plus Atlanta will return by month’s end. Here are the must-see TV offerings for the coming month.
The Larry David Story (HBO two-part documentary streaming 3/1)
The beloved curmudgeon and creator of Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm allows everyone to get even more of a taste of his irresistible cynicism. Get ready to watch Larry question why on earth he’s so successful after beginning life as a Brooklyn kid who never felt amusing enough. Of course, he doesn’t even have to try to appeal to anyone at this point, and Larry waving everyone away from his singular voice will only attract us even more. The same goes for his insights here into parenthood and metaphysics.
The Dropout (Hulu limited series streaming 3/3)
The sketchy-voiced Elizabeth Holmes is portrayed here by Amanda Seyfried (these types of con-artist roles are all the rage right now. Add a turtleneck and trademark red lipstick, and the “voice” continues to attract a great deal of attention here, even as this story takes a paint-by-numbers approach to a story that begs for more intrigue, given that Holmes fascinated everyone with how she pulled the wool over Silicon Valley’s eyes while mega-grifting to the tune of billions. The series co-stars Naveen Andrews (as Sunny Balwani, Holmes’ ex-lover and Theranos COO), William H. Macy, and Alan Ruck.
Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max series premiering 3/3)
Taika Waititi is absolutely everywhere these days, and no one is complaining. Here, he portrays a tattooed English pirate, the notorious Blackbeard, but this is, uh, a workplace comedy. Meanwhile, Rhys Darby portrays Gentleman Pirate (aristocrat Stede Bonnet), and Blackbeard has designs upon retirement because plundering has grown so wearisome. All of this is happening while Stede is trying to gentrify the whole joint, and the mutinous crew ain’t having it. Get ready for high comedy on the high seas.
Joe Vs. Carol (Peacock limited series streaming 3/3)
You lived through Netflix’s Tiger King craze, and here’s a supplemental Peacock treat (?) about the awfulness of Big Cat people. Kate McKinnon portrays Carole Baskin, who is (of course) the rival of Joe Exotic, who’s portrayed by John Cameron Mitchell, mullet and all. He’s now in prison for the foreseeable future (which has plenty to do with that murder-for-hire plot), and she’s still got a reputation for acting coy about whatever happened to her husband. This project aims to provide a look at all of the drama that we didn’t see in the O.G. series with their various checkered pasts warring alongside how he’ll do anything to take her down (and as we now know, fail while trying).
The Boys: Diabolical: Season 1 (Amazon Prime series streaming 3/4)
While we all wait for the flagship series’ third season, this animated series will be kind-of canon and bring us backstories of some familiar faces and an array of new characters in outrageous, bloody, and violent scenarios with all of the satire that we’re used to from this franchise. There’s plenty of Homelander and some of The Deep, and pretty much everyone is doing the voice-role thing here. Not only do we get to hear Antony Starr, Chase Crawford, Colby Minifie, and Elisabeth Shue but also Awkwafina, Don Cheadle, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, and Andy Samberg.
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO limited series streaming 3/6)
Adam McKay is crushing too many realms, and we’re not mad at it. With this series, he helms this story that charts the rise of the 1980s-era L.A. Lakers, as guided by owner Jerry Buss. He’s portrayed by John C. Reilly, who’s not only communicating Buss’ visionary side but also his playboy airs. Magic Johnson’s also on hand as portrayed by Quincey Isaiah, all while all of the glitz and glamor of the NBA team is also accompanied by the drugs and parties. Oh, and there’s plenty of basketball-type action, too. Alley-oop!
Phoenix Rising (HBO documentary duo debuting 3/15)
Evan Rachel Wood’s advocacy for sexual assault survivors takes center stage here, including her successful lobbying for The Phoenix Act in California. In addition, this two-parter takes a startling look at what led Wood to come forward in 2021 to name Marilyn Manson (real name Brian Warner) as the alleged abuser that she had discussed for several years. Director Amy Berg takes an unflinching look at the “wolf in wolf’s clothing” and seeks bring visibility to survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.
Bad Vegan (Netflix documentary series streaming 3/16)
It ain’t Bad Santa or Bad Teacher, but this trailer is still a fascinating watch. This film follows the inspired-by-real-life story of celebrity restaurateur Sarma MeIngailis, who went from the top of the vegan-cuisine charts to being the “Vegan Fugitive.” There’s mention of a meat suit and promises of dog immortality, all with the suggestion that love has gone very, very toxic, but who is the real villain here? This four-part series is highly bingeable and equal parts entrancing and terrifying, given how it’s equally understandable and unbelievable how this all could have happened.
WeCrashed (Apple TV+ limited series streaming 3/18)
Jared Leto doesn’t appear to relish roles where he actually looks like himself. Witness how he decided to vamp out in Morbius and do whatever he did in House Of Gucci, and those are only a few recent examples. In WeCrashed, he mostly looks like himself (but with obvious contouring) to portray Israeli businessman Adam Neumann, the one-time CEO of WeWork who (as the title of this show suggests) crashed in the last gasps of a messianic complex and his flawed shared-office-space model. Anne Hathaway plays Neumann’s wife, Rebekah, who’s just as narcissistic as Adam is, and she crashes equally as hard.
Human Resources (Netflix series streaming 3/18)
If you were jonesing for more Big Mouth hormone monsters, you are in a lot of luck. This series promises to be even edgier while looking at that those monsters (and the depression kitties and the shame wizards) do when everyone’s not watching. Yep, Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, David Thewlis, Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park are all on board, so get ready for the binging.
Halo (Paramount+ series streaming 3/24)
Audiences can’t get enough of space-bound conflict these days, and the ever-morphing Pablo Schreiber leads this cast as the indispensable “Master Chief,” who’s apparently the deadliest weapon in and existence and the key to ensuring humanity’s survival against all odds. Natasha McElhone’s back in the spotlight, as she damn well should be, and the story follows a 26th-century war between humans and aliens. Expect a ton of action as humanity battles “the Covenant,” but more importantly, get ready for a ton of deep dives into these multi-dimensional characters from all walks of life.
Atlanta: Season 3 (FX series returning 3/24)
Get ready for Donald Glover’s very unique brand of surreal to (finally, and damn, it’s been since May 2018) make a return. This time around, the core four — Earn (Glover), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), and Van (Zazie Beetz) — spend most of this season in Europe. Although they’re enjoying a successful tour, they’re still faced with being outsiders while also struggling with enjoying their unexpected (although sought after) success. On the wish list here: a return visit from Nutella sandwich man and more wild-fake commercials.
Bridgerton: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 3/25)
The bad news, for enthusiasts of The Duke, is that Regé-Jean Page isn’t back this season (as planned) but we will see more of Phoebe Dynevor returning as Daphne Bridgerton. This season, however, will focus upon Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) seeking his own match as outlined by Julia Quinn’s books. Surely, this will all be ragingly popular if not quite as satisfying for Page fans. Lady Whistledown (actually Penelope, portrayed by Nicola Coughlan) is still doing her thing and f*cking with everyone during her society letters, and the Featheringtons are dealing with their newest heir.
Moon Knight: Season 1 (Disney+ series streaming 3/30)
Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke are officially entering the MCU, but don’t expect either of them to be the typical Marvel superhero of villain. The darker-than-usual Disney+ series will follow Space Daddy as an everyday guy who’s plagued with dissociative identity disorder, and he’s also got another life as a mercenary. Hawke plays a David Koresh-esque cult leader who’s urging Oscar’s character to “embrace the chaos.” Somehow, this all has to do with the Egyptian gods, so hold on tight for this one.