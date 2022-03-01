In a very Larry David move, an HBO documentary about Larry David was pulled from the schedule the day before it was supposed to premiere.

The Larry David Story has the Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator sitting down with his buddy Larry Charles “for a peek behind the proverbial curtain, as David gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows,” according to HBO. It was scheduled to air at 9 p.m. EST tonight, but late yesterday, HBO Documentaries tweeted, “The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info.”

In the trailer for The Larry David Story, which has since been pulled from YouTube, David admits, “I never thought of myself as being funny. Anything I was associated with that could be successful was a shock.” Maybe not as shocking as seeing David in a Super Bowl commercial for crypto (please stop doing this), but his point remains.

Here’s more for whenever / however it airs: “In between reflecting on his bumpy road to success – and hit series Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm – David shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood. Genuine, hilarious, and eye-opening, The Larry David Story shines a new light on the infamous cynic who remains a singular voice in comedy today.” Until then, I don’t know, watch the Chunnel episode of Seinfeld?