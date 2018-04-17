Netflix/Uproxx

When I saw married stand-up comedians Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher perform at Boston’s Wilbur Theatre for their “Honeymoon Tour” last summer, the pair had been on the road together for quite some time. In fact, the tour — which they had embarked on not long after getting married in 2015 — was literally meant to be a practical means of extending their newfound marital bliss into as lengthy a honeymoon as possible. And it worked, for not only did they turn it into a short series for Comedy Central, but nearly three years later, The Honeymoon Stand Up Special is now available as a Netflix special.

I spoke with Leggero and Kasher about the evolution of the “Honeymoon Tour,” when they first decided to turn it into a taped special, and how their first child together changed the show’s trajectory. As the pair explained it to me over the phone, they ended up creating a story about two people “who never quite thought they’d get married and have a kid,” then did exactly that. “We were saying all of these really mean things to it,” jokes Leggero, who was seven months pregnant when they filmed Honeymoon in Austin, Texas last November. “I’m glad that our baby got to experience so much applause while in my womb.”

Moshe Kasher: You know we named the baby after your website, right?

I did not know that. Mazel tov!

Natasha Leggero: Little baby Uproxx.

Why did you two decide to tape the show in Austin?

Kasher: The reason we went to Austin was we really liked that venue in particular. But the truth is — since you saw the show in Boston, and this isn’t pandering, I promise — that was such a fun show. The Wilbur is such a cool venue. It’s an embarrassment of riches and we could’ve done the show there, too. But there’s something about the space in Austin that we thought would create the vibe we wanted.

Leggero: And I didn’t want to fly too far.

How far along were you when this taped in November?

Leggero: Seven months, I think.

Kasher: It was literally during the days just before the doctor said, “You have stop flying.”

For obvious reasons, Natasha, you don’t run around as much as your husband. Then again, when you two come together in the third act, you don’t sit either.

Leggero: I don’t think I was sitting on stools at that point.

Kasher: We were actually going to put her in a seat that would put her feet in stirrups, but we thought that might be a little too on the nose.

When “The Honeymoon Tour” began in 2016, you were recently married and weren’t yet pregnant. How did you decide to incorporate the pregnancy into the act? I mean, you had to address it, because many of the jokes you both tell are about not having kids… all the while Natasha is very pregnant.

Kasher: We were looking at the things we had chosen to start talking about on stage, and we realized that, in a cool way, it was creating this narrative about two married people, two parents, who never quite thought they’d get married and have a kid. They never thought they would be parents, and now they were kind of reluctantly looking at the next chapter in their lives. It’s a fun show theme, I think. Who we were on stage was deeply ambivalent about the child that is imminent, so it doesn’t matter because the kid renders our ambivalence totally unimportant.

Leggero: We definitely were afraid of having a child, and we also talk about that at the end of the show. Around the time we recorded it, I think the baby was at the point of development where it was beginning to understand that it was hearing us, the parents, speak and make noises while it was still in the womb. [Laughs.] And we were saying all of these really mean things to it.

Kasher: [laughs] But let’s not paint the wrong picture, here. We were both very excited, but we were also really entertained by the idea — especially Natasha’s stand-up character — of this person who is literally with child while she’s talking about all the reasons she never wanted to have kids. It’s funny, but let me reassure your readers that we have had the baby and we love the baby.

Leggero: Yes. I’m glad that our baby got to experience so much applause while in my womb.

Kasher: The baby’s craving it now already.

I love that you translated your jokes from social media about having the kid, and who does what, to the live show.

Leggero: Moshe didn’t want to put the child up on social media at first, but I am just obsessed with taking pictures of my dogs. So when I had a baby, I knew I was probably going to want to take pictures of it on cute chairs and stuff like that.

Kasher: We consider our child, like, almost double that of a regular dog.

Leggero: Actually, now we hate our dogs.

Kasher: But there’s this weird thing now with people trying to be funny, I guess, and saying, “You’re not going to care about your dogs anymore. You know that, right? You’re gonna look at your dogs and think they’re pieces of shit now.”

Leggero: I like my dogs even more now more because they don’t cry.

Kasher: They’re silent, which is nice, but they’ll never stop shitting uncontrollably. At least the baby will eventually learn to use a toilet.