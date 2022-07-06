TV

Noted Socially Awkward Comedian Nathan Fielder Rehearses Every Interaction Ahead Of Time In ‘The Rehearsal’ Trailer

Last month, Nathan Fielder returned from a brief hiatus to tease his newest project, The Rehearsal on HBO, after nearly five years of working on side projects and hacking the Emmys. Today, Fielder dropped the trailer for the upcoming series, which looks like The Truman Show meets an early 2000s MTV reality show. Which is perfect!

The trailer shows Feilder rehearsing for everyday situations and conversations, with the most elaborate situations possible. As he explains, “If your performance isn’t accurate, it could ruin someone’s life.” The stakes are high, here. He also has a cute cat and a not-so-cute robotic baby.

As with most of Fielder’s shows, the concept is a little hard to explain, and even with the trailer, who really knows what we are getting. Here is the official synopsis:

Nathan Fielder returns to television for a new series that explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?

The series will July 15th. Check out the trailer above.

by:
by:
by:
by:
by:
by:
