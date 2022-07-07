Although Nic Cage isn’t involved, there are still several reasons to get excited about Disney+’s National Treasure series. Their continuation of the story from the quintessential Oh-that’s-on-TBS-right-now? movie stars Lisette Alexis (We Need To Do Something) as DACA recipient Jess Morales who, like Cage’s Benjamin Franklin Gates, is hunting both for treasure and for answers about her family’s past. The young cast also includes Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, with Justin Bartha returning to his role as comedic relief/tech whiz Riley Poole. Catherine Zeta-Jones will play a billionaire, the nation’s most beloved type of person.

According to Collider, Disney+ will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the series at an upcoming Comic Con panel (it’s almost that time again!). They’ve also revealed that the show’s full title is National Treasure: Edge of History. With its evocative title in place, the series has the blessing of the film series’ original screenwriters, The Wibberleys, and its original director, Jon Turtletaub. All three are on board as executive producers, with Mira Nair (Queen of Katwe) directing. It’s definitely going to aim for a younger audience, but the old guard’s presence signals a desire to keep the films’ style and sensibilities in tact. Anodyne action, witty quips, and Da Vinci Code-like clues without all the violent religious zealotry. What’s most exciting about the project is the potential to explore elements of America’s past beyond the white wigs and masonic patterns. The films already showcased the Liberty Bell and the Resolute Desk. It’s high time we dig into other icons, and Edge of History has that chance.

(via Collider)