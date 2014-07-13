Meet The Sexy Sorceress Who’s The New Female Lead Of ‘Constantine’

Just a few days ago NBC announced Lucy Griffiths, the female lead of their upcoming Constantine, had been written out of the show after the first episode, and the new female lead would be a character from the comics instead. They’re replacing her with Mary “Zed” Martin, who was John Constantine’s lover at one point and later became a pagan sorceress who fights demon worshippers in high political offices. And you thought some of your exes were weird.
Just an hour ago, NBC revealed on Facebook (via Coming Soon) that Angélica Celaya has been cast as Zed. I recognized almost nothing on her IMDb page, but she’s certainly got the “absurdly gorgeous, smoldering Latina” thing down pat.
Constantine‘s executive producer Daniel Cerone explained the change as being necessary to replace a “reactive” and “wide-eyed innocent” character (Lucy Griffith’s Liv) with a woman who’s been there and done that and can “really push” Constantine. Maybe she’ll even lose her temper and rip his nicotine patch off. These last minute changes are enough to drive a man to smoke.
“she’s certainly got the “absurdly gorgeous, smoldering Latina” thing down pat.”
-seconded
Indeed.
I’m sort of worried they had to make a last minute change like this. I’m also sort of glad, though, because I couldn’t help but feel like Lucy Griffiths’ character was a straight analog for Rachel Weis’ character in the movie. She even had a similar look.
She looks familiar for some reason
She’s vaguely ethnic enough to look like anyone.
Looks a little like Rachel Bilson.
I think this is a good decision. The one thing that bugged the most was that the trailers centered a little too much around Constantine giving this lady the assist with her dead people visions. Too sidekicky.
This better not be like Nu52 Constantine with his bullshit lasers and hex bolts.
It will be, of course. C’mon, DC went and canceled the only long-running comic out of the big two left for the sake of rebranding because their higher ups have no thought processes beyond the next twenty minutes.
If i cared any less, it would be because I had died of ennui.
Just one more pile of comic book crap, that sucks ass like
a German porn flick.
As the kids would say she is a smoking thotty!
Yeah, the gay kids.
some would say she’s not ugly.
Now that’s what I call a Dany Targaryen UPGRADE!
Too bad the lead actress of Blacklist slipped thru the Pilot to Air cracks.