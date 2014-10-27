NBC Has Made The Spectacular Decision To Give Neil Patrick Harris A Variety Show

Getty Image

Neil Patrick Harris seems like he can do just about anything that he wants to when it comes to acting. Comedy, drama, musicals, even playing the creepy ex from high school who never could let go of the seemingly perfect Amazing Amy – the guy is just the total package when it comes to charm and talent. Hell, he’s taking on perhaps the most thankless job in Hollywood, hosting the Oscars, and I’m willing to lay down a cool ten dollars that he’ll be able to make at least half of that theater filled with people who can’t laugh at themselves at least fake laughing at themselves. And now that he’s free from How I Met Your Mother, it’s time for Harris to do something that he’s been longing to do for years – his own variety show.

NBC is the network that locked down Harris and his Americanized version of the U.K.’s Saturday Night Takeaway, according to Vulture, as the actor says that he has been dying to take this show on ever since he first watched it.

“As I watched the show, I couldn’t stop smiling. Now that I’ve seen many seasons, my face hurts. It’s a game changer,” said Harris. “Nothing like this has been done before, and its unique structure fits right into my random skill set. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and have some fun!” (Via Vulture)

Obviously, such an idea didn’t come without a bidding war, and NBC is paying more than $2.5 million per episode for the opportunity to do something that has supposedly never been done before. Honestly, I’m still waiting for MILF Island and God Cop to become realities, but I have a feeling that Harris’s variety series, which will have a unique name and air on a weeknight, will quickly become the best thing that NBC has to offer. (Also, if you haven’t already, check out Harris’s new autobiography, because it’s fantastic.)