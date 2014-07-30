Nepotism Rules! Times You May Not Have Realized Characters On The Same Show Were Played By Relatives.

Look, everyone knows that The Waitress in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is Charlie Day’s real-life wife, and that Mac and Sweet Dee are married in real life. We all know that Hannah Montana’s dad was played by Miley Cyrus’ real Dad, and that Chelsea Noble met her husband Kirk Cameron on the set of Growing Pains and Danica McKellar’s real-life sister, Crystal McKellar, played Becky in Wonder Years and Steve Carell’s real-life wife played his love interest, Carol, on The Office. Here, however, are 11 more obscure examples of real-life family members on the same show.
Which ones did you already know? I’ll tell you this: The very first one blew my mind (as did the Seinfeld one).
1. Over on FX’s The Bridge, Demian Bichir’s brother, Bruno Bichir, joined the show this season as Sebastian Cerisola.
2. Benedict Cumberbatch’s real parents played the parents of his character, Sherlock Holmes, in Sherlock.
3. Gabriel Macht’s real-life wife, Jacinda Barrett (previously of The Real World: London), played his love interest on Suits.
4. Xander Berkeley and Sarah Clarke, who played George Mason and Nina Myers on 24, married between the first and second seasons of the Fox drama.
5. Carrie Preston, who plays the love interest of Michael Emerson’s character on Person of Interest, is also Michael Emerson’s real-life wife.
Carrie Preston also played the mother of Ben Linus on Lost in a flashback which is weird. You shouldn’t marry your mom.
Additional note on Martin Sheen’s daughter, in the final episode of west wing, as Pres Bartlett is walking through communications department he tells Renee Estevez that he’ll see her mother real soon (or something to that effect).
Were Rob McElhenny and Kaitlin Olsen dating before she was cast, though? I remember he was going to cast his girlfriend at the time and she was booted from the show when they broke up (anti-nepotism!).
Well Charlie and the Waitress are actually married
Don’t forget that the girl Dennis put under the D.E.N.N.I.S system is also Glenn Howerton’s real life wife.
I’m all but certain that Mac and Dee didnt start dating until after the show started. Charlie and the waitress were already married. And Dennis’ wife can get it.
@Duchess, yes, I did check that one and wasn’t questioning it – that does fit. McElhenney and Olson, though, hooked up after the fact.
@Downton Gabby Me no read no good.. Granted I may not be the only one who skims these articles.
@Duchess, no worries :)
Additional note, Danny Devito’s daughter was in 2 episodes. Mac Bangs Dennis’s Mom, as a waitress, then in The Gang Finds a Dumpster Baby, she is the one that says DB could be a Gerber Baby.
Doesn’t he make a comment on her backside? That creeped me out a bit, but I thin it was supposed to.
Yeah, they point it out in the commentary track for Mac Bangs Dennis’s Mom. Devito ogles his own daughter pretty creepily. It fit the show, but yeah, its a bit weird.
I can’t believe you missed the OBVIOUS one: Ozzie and Harriet were married to each other!
Well, so were Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, and George Burns and Gracie Allen, but those are relatively obscure celebrity couples who had television shows.
Also in Sherlock, Dr Watson’s wife, Mary, is played by Martin Freeman’s real life wife Amanda Abbington.
Isn’t Pete from The League married to Kevin’s wife? Her name escapes me.
Yes! The lovely Katie Aselton.
and yet not one Men At Work reference for Emilio / Charlie
I thought Farrah Abraham was dating James Deen?
So did she.
My mind is actually blown that Julia Louis Dreyfus’ sister is Holly from True Blood.
She played Elaine’s cousin Holly too. Thanks for mutton.
Georgia Moffett, who plays Jenny, is the real-life daughter of Fifth Doctor actor Peter Davison but did marry her onscreen “Dad” the Tenth Doctor David Tennant. I think we all may have known that though.
Edward James Olmos’ kid had a pretty substantial role in the last few seasons of Battlestar playing “hotdog”.