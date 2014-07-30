Nepotism Rules! Times You May Not Have Realized Characters On The Same Show Were Played By Relatives.

Look, everyone knows that The Waitress inis Charlie Day’s real-life wife, and that Mac and Sweet Dee are married in real life. We all know that Hannah Montana’s dad was played by Miley Cyrus’ real Dad, and that Chelsea Noble met her husband Kirk Cameron on the set ofand Danica McKellar’s real-life sister, Crystal McKellar, played Becky inand Steve Carell’s real-life wife played his love interest, Carol, on. Here, however, are 11 more obscure examples of real-life family members on the same show.

Which ones did you already know? I’ll tell you this: The very first one blew my mind (as did the Seinfeld one).

1. Over on FX’s The Bridge, Demian Bichir’s brother, Bruno Bichir, joined the show this season as Sebastian Cerisola.

2. Benedict Cumberbatch’s real parents played the parents of his character, Sherlock Holmes, in Sherlock.

3. Gabriel Macht’s real-life wife, Jacinda Barrett (previously of The Real World: London), played his love interest on Suits.

4. Xander Berkeley and Sarah Clarke, who played George Mason and Nina Myers on 24, married between the first and second seasons of the Fox drama.

Getty Image

5. Carrie Preston, who plays the love interest of Michael Emerson’s character on Person of Interest, is also Michael Emerson’s real-life wife.