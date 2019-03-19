Netflix

April has plans to keep Netflix fans busy. Like never leave your couch, busy.

The streaming platform just released its lineup for the month, and along with some cult flicks (Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, y’all) there are also more than a few originals that look worthy of a binge. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is back to cast its spell on subscribers with Kiernan Shipka’s heroine fully embracing her bleached-blonde dark side. A new film from Brie Larson with her Captain Marvel partner Samuel L. Jackson is also on its way. And Gina Rodriguez stars in a rom-com that’s less about loving some lame boyfriend, more about loving yourself (and partying in New York City).

Since this is Netflix, and there are just too many shows and films to keep track of, here’s a rundown of everything coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this month.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 (Netflix series streaming 4/5)

The second installment of Netflix’s witchy revival makes its way to the platform this month. Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) has embraced her dark side, gotten a b*tchin new haircut, and is ready to stir up some trouble. We know a twisted love triangle with a fellow witch and her poor human boytoy is in store, but so are demon killings, resurrections, and a (literal) date with the Devil.

Unicorn Store (Netflix film streaming 4/5)

Captain Marvel buddies Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson reunite for this Netflix film that also marks the actress’ directorial debut. In it, Larson plays Kit, a 20-something woman who gets a mysterious invitation that could help her achieve her childhood dreams. We don’t know much else, but Samuel L. Jackson looks to be sporting some crazy wigs and brightly-colored suits for this one, so it should be a hell of a good time.