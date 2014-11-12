A New ‘Arrested Development’ Easter Egg Lets You See The Characters’ Netflix Viewing Histories

We still don’t know when/if season five of Arrested Development is coming to Netflix, but clearly something’s about to happen (maybe the re-edited season four?). Eagle-eyed motherboys and -girls on Reddit recently noticed something different about their Netflix homepages: not only does it include the shows and movies they watched, but also the recently viewed titles for various Arrested Development characters, including Tobias, Gob, and poor, poor Buster, who someone should really check on. He’s a loose seal, er, cannon that’s ready to go off.
Gob
Tobias
Buster (here’s a better look)
Whoever was in charge of picking the titles to use is one lucky son of a Bluth.
Also, yesterday my Netflix had a section that said “Olivia Godfrey’s” list….she’s the character from Hemlock Grove. I thought that was interesting, sort of, kinda like Hemlock Grove.
HOLY SMOKES I just checked and Romeo & Juliet Sealed with a Kiss is REAL. That is just incredible even without the tie-in to Buster and Loose Seals.
Of course G.O.B. is a Jeff Dunham fan. COME ON
I would love to hear Buster do a commentary track for Juice.
“off the hook!”
DO BARRY ZUCKERKORN NEXT.
I got Pennsatucky, so maybe it’s just all of their original stuff.
It concerns me how similar mine and Busters viewing habits are.
I’m surprised Spanking the Monkey isn’t on Buster’s list
“Almost blue” for Tobias is wonderful
So what does it mean that I have a “Watched by Pennsatucky” category? I like OITNB but AD is my favorite by far and I know I’ve watched AD episodes way more times than anything else on Netflix…..
Also, in hopes of stumbling upon some of these viewing histories and found that season 4 is now listed as “Season 4?” …….