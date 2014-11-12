A New ‘Arrested Development’ Easter Egg Lets You See The Characters’ Netflix Viewing Histories

We still don’t know when/if season five of Arrested Development is coming to Netflix, but clearly something’s about to happen (maybe the re-edited season four?). Eagle-eyed motherboys and -girls on Reddit recently noticed something different about their Netflix homepages: not only does it include the shows and movies they watched, but also the recently viewed titles for various Arrested Development characters, including Tobias, Gob, and poor, poor Buster, who someone should really check on. He’s a loose seal, er, cannon that’s ready to go off.

Gob

Tobias

Buster (here’s a better look)

Whoever was in charge of picking the titles to use is one lucky son of a Bluth.

Via Arrested Development on Reddit