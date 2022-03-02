Netflix has already taken over the movie and TV industry, so it makes sense that its next effort in taking over the world is to get into video games. The company is expected to purchase Finland mobile game developer Next Games for $72 million, which equals roughly 8 million months of a basic Netflix subscription if that makes it easier to grasp.

Next Games is known for creating the “Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales” game based on the mega-hit Stranger Things, along with two games based on The Walking Dead franchise. The company was formed in 2013.

“Next Games has a seasoned management team, strong track record with mobile games based on entertainment franchises, and solid operational capabilities,” Michael Verdu, VP of Games for Netflix said in a statement. “We are excited for Next Games to join Netflix as a core studio in a strategic region and key talent market, expanding our internal game studio capabilities.” This is the second time Netflix has acquired a game developer, as they bought Night School Studio last year. Netflix has already begun to launch mobile games through the company and is expected to expand even more.

This new deal could potentially be huge for Netflix, who can now finally make dreams come true and create an Emily In Paris RPG, or an open-world Bridgerton game. It’s what the fans want!