In recent years, it appears that Netflix has settled on a particular strategy with regard to its television programming: Many of the streaming network’s series are ending after three seasons. Why? Because series get more expensive to produce after three seasons, and after three seasons, they’re also less likely to bring in new subscribers. It’s not a hard and fast rule — there are obviously exceptions with its juggernaut series like Stranger Things, The Crown, probably Witcher — but it’s common to see otherwise popular series end after three seasons (like Santa Clarita Diet and even Dead to Me).

With Netflix producing so much new content, and canceling so many new series, here is a quick glimpse of the status of all the English-language scripted programming on the streamer. This list covers all the scripted programming that aired in 2020, or series with statuses that are still pending.

After Life: Renewed for Season 3

AJ and the Queen: Canceled after one season

Altered Carbon: No word on Season 3

Another Life: Renewed for Season 2

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: No word on Season 3

Atypical: Renewed for a fourth and final season

The Baby-Sitters Club: No word on Season 2

Big Mouth: Renewed for seasons 4, 5, and 6

#blackAF: Renewed for Season 2

Black Summer: Renewed for Season 2

Blood & Water: Renewed for Season 2

Bojack Horseman: Ended after season 6

Bonding: Renewed for Season 2

Brews Brothers: No word on season two

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Renewed for fourth and final season

Cobra Kai: Picked up from YouTube and renewed for Season 3

Criminal: No word on Season 2

The Crown: Renewed for Seasons 4, 5 and a 6th and final season.

Cursed: No word on season 2.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: No word on season 2.

Dead to Me: Renewed for a third and final season

Dear White People: Renewed for a fourth and final season

Disenchantment: Renewed for parts 3 and 4

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: No word on Season 2

The Eddy: Limited series; second season unlikely

The English Game: Limited series; second season unlikely

F is for Family: No word on season 5

Family Reunion: Renewed for Season 3

Gentefied: Renewed for Season 2

GLOW: Renewed for a fourth and final season

Grace and Frankie: Renewed for a seventh and final season.

Greenhouse Academy: Cancelled after four seasons

The Haunting: Renewed for Season 2 under the title, The Haunting of Bly Manor

The Healing Powers of Dude: No word on Season 2

Hollywood: Limited series; second season unlikely.

Homemade: No word on Season 2

I Am Not Okay With This: No word on season 2

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show: No word on season 2

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Renewed for Season 2

The Kominsky Method: Renewed for a third and final season

The Last Kingdom: Renewed for Season 5

The Letter for the King: No word on season 2

Living with Yourself: No word on season 2

Locke & Key: Renewed for Season 2

Love, Death & Robots: Renewed for volume 2

Lost in Space: Renewed for a third and final season

Lucifer: Renewed for season five and six, which will be its final season.

Malibu Rescue: Renewed for Season 2

Medical Police: No word on season 2

Messiah: Canceled after one season

The Midnight Gospel: No word on season 2

Mindhunter: Delayed indefinitely

Mr. Iglesias: No word on season 3

Narcos: Mexico: No word on season 3

Never Have I Ever: Renewed for Season 2

October Faction: Canceled after one season

On My Block: No word on Season 4

The Order: No word on Season 2

Outer Banks: Renewed for Season 2

Ozark: Renewed for a final, two part season 4

Paradise PD: Renewed for part 3

The Politician: No word yet on season 3

Queen Sono: Renewed for Season 2

Raising Dion: Renewed for Season 2

Russian Doll: Renewed for Season 2

Self Made: Limited series; second season unlikely.

Sex Education: Renewed for Season 3

The Society: Renewed for Season 2

Space Force: No word on Season 2

Special: Renewed for Season 2

Spinning Out: Canceled after one season

The Stranger: Limited series; second season unlikely.

Stranger Things: Renewed for Season 4

Sweet Magnolias: No word on season 2

Team Kaylie: No word on season 4

13 Reasons Why: Ended after season 4

Top Boy: Renewed for Season 2

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: No word on season 3

Trinkets: Renewed for a second and final season

The Umbrella Academy: No word on season 3

Unorthodox: Limited series; second season unlikely.

Virgin River: Renewed for Season 2 and 3

Warrior Nun: No word on season 2

White Lines: No word on season 2

The Witcher: Renewed for Season 2

Unsolved Mysteries : No word on season 16

Wu Assassins: No word on season 2

You: Renewed for Season 3