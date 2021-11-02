For some time now, rumors have circled that Netflix was readying up to enter the world of game development in a major way, and after finding its vice president of game development and testing its first-ever mobile gaming app in Poland earlier this year, we now have our first official look at the company’s newest venture: Netflix Gaming.

🎮📱 Let the Games Begin📱🎮 Tomorrow, Netflix Games will start rolling out on the Netflix mobile app. First on Android, with iOS on the way. It’s early days, but we’re excited to start bringing you exclusive games, with no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases. pic.twitter.com/ofNGF4b8At — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 2, 2021

Announced by Netflix earlier today, Netflix Gaming is a mobile gaming service being tacked on to pre-existing Netflix memberships at no additional cost. Even better, Netflix has explicitly promised the service will also feature “no ads, no additional fees, and no in-app purchases,” playfully adding “don’t let the Demogorgon tell you otherwise” in their blog post.

As of today, the service is available through the Netflix app on all Android devices with the iOS upgrade reportedly on the way. Netflix members can access the gaming service by logging into the Netflix app, accessing Netflix Games from the homepage or “games” tab, selecting the game they wish to play, and downloading it through their phone’s app store. There are currently five games available through the streaming service, with “a whole lot more” on the way, according to the company. Until then, however, subscribers are encouraged to download and play the Netflix original-inspired titles Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game, as well as the more simplistic Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up.

Seeing as the project is still in its early stages, we’re still unsure of Netflix’s intended timeline for iOS and various other details, such as will players be able to stream the games they play. However, Netflix has confirmed the games will be available in “many of the languages [they] offer on service” and members will be able to play games on multiple mobile devices on the same account — as long as they stay under their pre-existing device limit. Netflix Games will also be restricted solely to adult profiles in order to prevent kids from playing any games that could potentially have mature themes. Lastly, while some games will require an internet connection, others will be available to play offline in an effort for Netflix to “make those long trips and areas with bad Wi-Fi a lot more tolerable.”

As for what’s next for Netflix Gaming, it certainly looks like the powerhouse streamer might just be working on building up a library of games exclusive for Netflix subscribers, perhaps with the intention to monetize the gaming subscription service later on down the road. Earlier this year, the company purchased indie game studio Night School Studios — the creators behind narrative-driven titles such as Oxenfree and Afterparty — with the intention of having the team work with them to create more games based on Netflix original titles. With any luck, we might see some pretty cool announcements come out of the partnership in the near future.

Either way, Netflix seems to be entering the project with a lot of zeal and appreciation for gaming, which comes as no surprise considering just much of Netflix’s programming is based off of video games. According to Netflix, they “love games,” and are “excited” to take their first step into the world of game development: