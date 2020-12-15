In February, Netflix introduced a top 10 feature that allows subscribers to see the most popular titles on the streaming service. “In addition to the overall top 10 list, you’ll also be able to see the top 10 most popular series and top 10 films when you click on the movies and TV shows tabs,” the press release boasted. Tiger King was on the list for weeks, while The Queen’s Gambit is still there, despite coming out in October, and The Office is a permanent fixture. But none of those shows, nor The Umbrella Academy, or Ozark, or Avatar: The Last Airbender, was Netflix’s most-popular in 2020. Folks, it’s Cocomelon.

As parents everywhere are already aware, Cocomelon is a cheaply-animated, song-heavy series aimed at kids. It’s one of the biggest things on YouTube, and it’s huge on Netflix, too. Variety reports that since the streamer began airing episodes earlier this year, “it has spent 104 days on Netflix’s top 10 ranker, more than any other program except “The Office.” But when you look “at how consistently high each program ranked on Netflix, assigning the most points to No. 1, Cocomelon winds up as the most popular show since February (when the top 10 most-watched lists began) on the streamer.”

Cocomelon amassed 572 points since late February (if it’s number one for the day, it gets 10 points; if it’s number 10, it gets one point), followed by The Office with 438 points, The Queen’s Gambit with 431 points, Tiger King with 382 points, and Ozark with 377 points. Netflix should apologize to every parent for subjecting them to this.

If Cocomelon does a chess episode, it’s over for everyone.

(Via Variety)