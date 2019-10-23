Fall has officially arrived, and Netflix is dropping plenty of viewing material as the indoor season gets started. The streaming giant has a fistful of original series and films to keep fans occupied, including Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman with the de-aging of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, along with Timothée Chalamet as a wayward prince in The King, and a new cast and time jump for The Crown. Subscribers can also enjoy some older, still bingeable favorites like Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and Rosemary’s Baby.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this November, so dig in.

The Irishman (Netflix film streaming 11/27)

Martin Scorsese’s latest sure-to-be masterpiece sees a return team-up for Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, along with Joe Pesci. There’s hefty CGI de-aging involved to bring all the various eras of this epic saga together, so that’ll hopefully be part of the enjoyment of watching. De Niro portrays Frank Sheeran, a veteran, hustler, and hitman whose notoriety is only eclipsed by the notoriety of the figures that he flanked, and Pacino plays legendary teamster Jimmy Hoffa, who goes missing, thereby sparking the film’s central mystery.

The Crown (Netflix film streaming 11/17)

The timeline jumps forward to the 1960s with a new cast, and anticipation is running high for this one. Olivia Colman takes over from Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, Helena Bonham Carter assumes the Princess Margaret role after Vanessa Kirby, and the sisterly rivalry goes full throttle. Meanwhile, Tobias Menzies looks none too friendly while taking over from Matt Smith as Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher should be quite a force as well.

The King (Netflix film streaming 11/1)

Timothée Chalamet stars as Hal, a wayward prince who doesn’t want to take the English throne, so he attempts to live among his subjects. However, not all goes as planned, given that his father, King Henry V, passes away, and Hal must wear the crown and navigate all of the political maneuvering that comes along with the title. Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn, Lily-Rose Depp, and Sean Harris co-star.

Fire in Paradise (Netflix documentary 11/1)

The California town of Paradise went up in flames on November 8, 2018, and this documentary follows the Camp Fire’s tour of destruction as it killed 85 people and destroyed an entire town. Survivor accounts and first-hand footage should make for a vivid retelling of that horrible day.

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix original 11/5)

The host of Late Night host and alum of SNL takes on his first Netflix comedy special, which will mostly focus on his family-man side. It looks pretty adorable, actually.