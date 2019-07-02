Getty Image

Over the weekend, rumors were swirling that The Sandman, author Neil Gaiman‘s acclaimed comic book series that revived Joe Simon, Michael Fleisher, Jack Kirby and Ernie Chua’s original ’70s comics for an ’80s audience, was coming to Netflix. Well, as the streaming giant confirmed late Monday in an official press release, the rumors are true.

One of Netflix’s official Twitter accounts broke the news on social media with a beautiful graphic from Gaiman’s comics: “The rumors are true. The tangled story of Morpheus, King of Dreams is becoming a Netflix series!”

The rumors are true. The tangled story of Morpheus, King of Dreams is becoming a Netflix series! Warner Brothers and executive producer Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman screenwriter) have signed on to bring the dream of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman into reality. pic.twitter.com/cOMjPL5cqp — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 1, 2019

Per the show’s official logline:

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.

Entertainment Weekly reports that, per the release, Gaiman will serve as a writer and an executive producer on the show. David S. Goyer, whom fans will know for his work on Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, many of Zack Snyder’s DC Comics film adaptations, and other superhero cinematic attempts, is also attached to the project. Wonder Woman screenwriter Allan Heinberg will serve as Sandman‘s showrunner.