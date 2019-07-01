Neil Gaiman’s ‘Sandman’ Is Very Close To Becoming A Netflix TV Show

Vertigo, DC, New Line

As you well know, comic books are all the rage at the movies and on TV, but so far no one has been able — ever — to successfully adapt one of the medium’s most acclaimed and beloved titles: Neil Gaiman’s Sandman. But now, as per The Hollywood Reporter, a deal is dangerously close to being signed at Netflix, who want to turn it into a TV show.

Gaiman’s comic, first launched at DC’s more adult-oriented Vertigo line in 1989, follows Morpheus, aka Dream, one of the seven “Endless,” along with Death, Desire, Delirium, and so on. A Goth icon since the first issue, Morpheus has real superpowers but is no superhero, his adventures often more fantastical and philosophical and mind-bending. Many take place in modern times; others are ambitious retellings of myths, from Orpheus to, in the beauteous one-off called “Ramadan,” the glory days of Bagdad.

New Line attempted a version a few years back, which would have been helmed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, but that fell through. This new one — should it be finalized, which it has not — would have as a showrunner one Allan Heinberg, of Wonder Woman and Grey’s Anatomy. Meanwhile, it could wind up being Gaiman’s second new show, after Amazon’s Good Omens. There’s no word yet on who would play Morpheus, but whoever it has will have to get that mop of jet black hair just right.

(Via THR)