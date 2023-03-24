Is Netflix’s ‘You’ Ending With Season Five?

As much as people would like for Penn Badgley to be a murderous stalker forever, his character’s crimes have got to catch up with him at some point. Justice for Guinevere Beck!!! And John Stamos, whose character is still sitting in a jail cell somewhere while watching Joe globetrot.

Netflix has confirmed that You will conclude with season five, which will debut sometime next year. Hopefully, the show will get an increase in its baseball cap budget before then.

Goodbye… YOU. Joe Goldberg will return for the fifth and final season of YOU in 2024. pic.twitter.com/1PIP0pRizK — YOU (@YouNetflix) March 24, 2023

In a statement via Deadline, producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter confirmed that showrunner Sera Gamble would be stepping down from the series ahead of the final season. “Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes’ fantastic book, we have always conceived it as a five-season journey. We are excited to continue our relationship with [producers] Mike Foley and Justin Lo as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home.” Has anyone checked in on how Drew Barrymore is handling the news?

Badgley has surely had a lot of fun playing Joe Goldberg, the stalking murderer who has pretentious taste in books, though he has expressed interest in the series ending with a fifth season. At the end of season four, Badgley said, “You could leave it off where it is now, and it’s somewhat satisfying. But I think what’s particularly dystopic or chilling about it is he has effectively won. You have taken this man and shown him going out on top. In that sense, I don’t think it’s the conclusion that anybody wants.”

Right, so what do the fans really want? All of the women in Joe’s life to come back from the dead and haunt him, of course. Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s VP of Scripted Series, promises a satisfying conclusion to the series: “We’re excited — and a bit terrified — to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: You are in for an unforgettable ending.” Again, bring back Stamos!

(Via Deadline)