For four seasons, America has fallen in love with Joe, the creepy-as-hell serial stalker and occasional killer played by Penn Badgley on Netflix’s You. The show took an unexpected turn in Season 4, which found Joe being less of a stalker than a stalkee, though that didn’t stop him from indulging in more criminal behavior. Season 5 will likely be its last, but will Joe finally get his comeuppance. The guy playing him certainly thinks he should.

“It feels to me like we need to do another season. It feels to me like Joe needs to get what’s coming to him, and now he has further to fall because he has all this power and wealth,” Badgley told IndieWire. “But of course, that’s not up to me. I don’t know where it’s going. But to me, with this concept and with this character, we always wanted to be responsible and it’s not just the kind of thing we can let keep going because it’s doing well.”

Badgley predicted that the show’s creators have a “spectacular resolution” in store, though he of course doesn’t yet know what that could be. He wonders if Joe could change — or if not, he could finally face the music, in some fashion. He does, however, think the show could even just end now.

“You could leave it off where it is now, and it’s somewhat satisfying,” Badgley said. “But I think what’s particularly dystopic or chilling about it is he has effectively won. You have taken this man and shown him going out on top. In that sense, I don’t think it’s the conclusion that anybody wants.”

Whatever happens, Badgley — who in another timeline could have starred on Breaking Bad — probably won’t be doing any more love scenes.

(Via IndieWire)