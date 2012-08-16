New 'Dexter' Season 7 Trailer: Whoa! Is Masuka Going to Die?

#Dexter
Entertainment Features
08.16.12 34 Comments

The new Dexter trailer has arrived, and it reveals where this next season — a reset, of sorts — is going to take our beloved serial killer. It’s clear from the two-minute trailer that all or most of season seven will center on the relationship between Dexter and Deb, now that SPOILER Deb knows that Dexter is a killer. But what about Masuka?

The image above is from the trailer, and it’s clearly a shot meant to throw us off. You can tell from the brightness of the shot that it’s almost certainly a dream sequence. Does that mean Masuka will survive? Oh, who the hell knows, but if anyone needs to die it’s Batista and LaGuerta, who have been a drag on the show for seasons. Masuka is often the only comic relief the show provides. I think he’s safe, at least until the final season.

What’s less clear is the fate of Deb, who — when we last left off — was telling her therapist that she wanted to bone her brother. How does knowledge that he’s a serial killer change that? My guess is, though she’s uncomfortable with it initially, her own Dark Passenger rises to the surface and eventually the two can not only be f*** buddies, they can kill together.

Or at least that’s what I hope happens. Here’s the full trailer, which has a serious lack of Yvonne Strahovski.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dexter
TAGSDexterSHOWTIME

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP