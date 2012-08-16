New 'Dexter' Season 7 Trailer: Whoa! Is Masuka Going to Die?

The new Dexter trailer has arrived, and it reveals where this next season — a reset, of sorts — is going to take our beloved serial killer. It’s clear from the two-minute trailer that all or most of season seven will center on the relationship between Dexter and Deb, now that SPOILER Deb knows that Dexter is a killer. But what about Masuka?
The image above is from the trailer, and it’s clearly a shot meant to throw us off. You can tell from the brightness of the shot that it’s almost certainly a dream sequence. Does that mean Masuka will survive? Oh, who the hell knows, but if anyone needs to die it’s Batista and LaGuerta, who have been a drag on the show for seasons. Masuka is often the only comic relief the show provides. I think he’s safe, at least until the final season.
What’s less clear is the fate of Deb, who — when we last left off — was telling her therapist that she wanted to bone her brother. How does knowledge that he’s a serial killer change that? My guess is, though she’s uncomfortable with it initially, her own Dark Passenger rises to the surface and eventually the two can not only be f*** buddies, they can kill together.
Or at least that’s what I hope happens. Here’s the full trailer, which has a serious lack of Yvonne Strahovski.
Sadly LaGuerta will remain alive to cunt up our lives for the rest of the series.
She’s. The. Worst.
HEY! Laguerta’s relationship with Bastisa is fucking important! Less serial killers, more petty arguments between secondary characters.
Seriously though, the show would have been so much better had Deb seen Dexter kill Jordan Chase so the whole “well obviously Gellar is dead because he never talks to or interacts with anyone other than Travis” storyline could have been avoided. I can’t be alone in having wanted Deb to find out much MUCH sooner.
BRING BACK DOAKES.
That would be one hell of a surprise, motherfuckers.
best character in the series…..killing him has started the suck train that has brought us to this crap filled destination. Trinity was good, but everything else has been disappointing.
Zombie Doakes is the only thing that could get me to watch Dexter again. After last season, I’m out.
Kind of hope Dexter just goes on a rampage and kills the entire Miami Metro police department. Correction, Masuka is the only one who doesn’t annoy the hell out of me, so he can live.
I stopped watching a couple seasons ago but heard about Deb wanting to bang Dexter and I find that hilarious. Can anyone fill me in on how that came to be?
Four sentence answer: She shoots someone at a club. Gets ordered to see a shrink. Shrink asks a bunch of questions about her feelings and stuff. She realizes she’s had subliminal feelings for Dexter for a long time.
Because the writers on this show are dipshits.
I hate her twitches….she needs to see a shrink for that IRL
LaGuerta is going to figure it all out and then get Doaked by Dexter.
How does Deb not immediately assume/ask Dexter if he killed Rita too?
…because Rita wasn’t killed with the same MO?
The last 2 seasons have been far from great, but I’m pretty damn excited for this one.
Also, is it too late for Bunk Moreland to submit a transfer request to Miami homicide?
Seriously, he would exponentially improve support cast. Might just be me, but I got the impression they wanted Bautista to be a hispanic Bunk, but the character was ruined seasons ago. If anything can repair the damage to Bautista’s character it’s partnering him with Bunk.
I’m getting my hopes up just thinking how awesome Bunk Moreland would be adjusting to Miami alone, not to mention his impact on tracking down Dexter and how he’d impact Miami homicide.
I’m just a humble motherfucker with a big dick.
actually, i’m not that humble.
I hope Dexter kills Deb SOOOOO bad.
He should end up cornered like a rat and just end up killing a ton of people and then go out in a blaze of glory.
/series.
I like that idea. Then he calls up his lawyer yelling about how he JUST HAD TO KILL A LOT OF PEOPLE!!
Didn’t it get renewed for nine seasons?
eight seasons, broheim.
I hope they just forget about the whole ‘Deb wants to fuck her brother’ thing this season. That was just weird and unnecessary.
Her finding out he is a serial killer might put an end to that. Fucking hopefully.
Weird? Sure it’s taboo, but they aren’t really related either. And unnecessary? Hardly. They’ve said since the first season that’s been something in their minds with writing Deb and Dex, and there’s been an “odd” chemistry between them for the whole series (whether it had to do with their real life marriage or not, it was there) and I don’t think it’s a far off stretch to think some shrink would get Deb to start thinking about it, since she talks about Dexter quite a bit anyway. He’s obviously the only man in her life and if they were truly related then I’m sure it wouldn’t be explored at all, but again, they aren’t. It makes for an interesting arc, and it’s one that many people including the showrunners, have had in the backs of our minds. The fact that now she finds out he’s a killer, is just going to fuck that up all the more for her, and I’m curious to see that. And curious to see how Dexter would react. It will be an interesting season, no doubt.
Plus, sibcest is hot as shit. Even if they’re not directly related.
+1 million for using Deftones.
No way Masuka dies. That has to be a dream or a fantasy.
I demand to learn more about LA PASSION!!!
He doesnt die, you dont see a slit on the throat, i bet its a re-creation of a murder act
Masuka that is
good song choice.
Masuka MUST survive. I love the scene where Louis Green threatens dexter. For me, he is the real deal. I think they are gonna keep him in until the main event in season 8. Because we have all heard that he is not the big bad in this season. But you can obviously tell that he intends on making Dexters life a living hell until he get caught or something like that. Also, look at the description in the books. Louis’ description matches the description on the last book, where the programmer intends on making Dexters life shit. And to expose who he really is, because he is very good with computers. Just think about it. This guy gives me some super exciting feelings for the last 2 seasons. Also, Dexter needs to shut his fat mouth sister up, kill her! But with her gone, people would question everything I am sure. Masuka can get to the bottom of the case. But maybe Quins questions about dexter will show back up? This does not look like a good end for dexter, seeing as he is slipping quite a bit in this season. Maybe he will end up killing himself. You know he can not harm anybody who didn’t deserve it. Besides that annoying guy in the bathroom during Rita’s funeral. BUT STILL. I HATE DEB. SHE SHOULD BE SLAUGHTERED