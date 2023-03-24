Here’s Everything New On HBO And HBO Max For April 2023

HBO and HBO Max are doing a bit of spring cleaning this April, ushering some blockbuster movies and original series out the door while making way for new seasons of fan favorites and a true crime drama that has Emmy-level potential.

Up first is the final season of Barry as Bill Hader’s aspiring thespian (moonlighting as a neurotic assassin) winds up behind bars for his crimes. Then Bridget Everett’s cozy comedy Somebody, Somewhere returns to gift us more car confessionals in its second season. And finally, Elizabeth Olsen delivers her take on the true crime shocker of a story that Hulu first introduced audiences to last year.

Here’s what’s new on (and what’s leaving) HBO and HBO Max this month.

Barry: Season 4 (premieres 4/16)

The fourth — and according to creator Bill Hader, final — season of this Emmy-winning dark comedy series lands on HBO mid-month. The hitman-turned-aspiring actor is now behind bars after a shocking betrayal by his mentor (Henry Winkler). While Gene Cousineau is labeled a hero, Barry must figure out how to survive (and probably) escape his current stint behind bars.

Somebody, Somewhere: Season 2 (premieres 4/23)

Bridget Everett’s underrated feel-good comedy is back for another round, so there’s no excuse not to get caught up before season two drops. Sam is moving on from her sister’s death and experimenting in all kinds of ways but don’t worry, there’s still room for those comforting car chats with her best friend Joel.

Love & Death (premieres 4/27)

Hulu gave the true crime scandal attached to Candy Montgomery’s name its own dramatic interpretation last year, but even if you saw Jessica Biel play the unhinged suburban mom accused of murdering the wife of the man she was having an affair with, you don’t want to miss Elizabeth Olsen’s take on things. Olsen will be wielding the ax this time while Jesse Plemmons plays her dim-witted paramour.