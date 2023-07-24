A second season of the flashy, LA Lakers biopic Winning Time arrives early in the month to deliver one of the most riveting sports rivalries of all time while Issa Rae’s hip hop comedy, Rap Sh!t brings the laughs as it embarks on a cross-country tour. More Abbott Elementary , a few great films from the Warner Bros. vault, and plenty of docuseries are also on the menu this month.

HBO HBO Max Max just released its August streaming lineup and there are a few original series worth getting excited for.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Max this month.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: Season 2 (streaming 8/6)

Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) and the LA Lakers defend their title this season, facing off against familiar rivals like Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics. But the drama isn’t just reserved for the court. Season two of HBO’s breakout sports biopic sees everyone from Adrien Brody and John C. Reilly to Michael Chiklis and Jason Clarke pushing the Lakers to greatness as coaching shakeups and ownership succession questions threaten the magic happening in the paint.

Rap Sh!t: Season 2 (streaming 8/10)

Self-made rappers Mia and Shawna are hitting the road for a cross-country tour that promises the chance at superstardom if they can get past their dislike for their headlining artist and figure out their voice in an industry determined to make them conform.

Abbott Elementary: Season 2 (streaming 8/21)

Who knows when we might see a third season of this Emmy-winning comedy series so, for now, take comfort in the fact that you can re-watch all of season two on Max.

Coming to Max this August

Avail. 8/1

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

A Royal Affair (2012)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

American Gangster (2007)

Amsterdam (2022)

Angel of Mine (2019)

Animal Kingdom (2010)

Annie Hall (1977)

Antitrust (2001)

Before Midnight (2013)

Best Man Down (2013)

Beyond the Reach (2015)

Blown Away (1994)

Body of Lies (2008)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Chernobyl Diaries (2012)

Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer (2010)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

De-Lovely (2004)

Deadfall (2012)

Death Wish II (1982)

Death Wish 3 (1985)

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)

F/X (1986)

F/X 2: The Deadly Art of Illusion (1991)

Fame (2009)

Fargo (1996)

Flash of Genius (2008)

Good News (1947)

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

Ice Station Zebra (1968)

Infinitely Polar Bear (2015)

Inside Job (2010)

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

Kill Your Darlings (2013)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Kingpin (1996)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Love Is Strange (2014)

Maggie’s Plan (2016)

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms (2021)

My Scientology Movie (2015)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

Night Catches Us (2010)

Night Moves (1975)

Ocean’s Eight (2018)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Our Family Wedding (2010)

Out of Time (2003)

Restless (2011)

Ronin (1998)

Rubber (2010)

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

Shattered (1991)

Soul Plane (2004)

Spaceballs (1987)

Spawn (1997)

Stage Fright (1950)

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Star 80 (1983)

Stealing Harvard (2002)

Take Shelter (2011)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Assistant (2020)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Bronze (2015)

The Comedian (2016)

The Dirty Dozen (1967)

The Exception (2017)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

The Getaway (1972)

The Good Lie (2014)

The Goodbye Girl (1977)

The Hollars (2016)

The Hunted (2003)

The Illusionist (2010)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Killer Elite (1975)

The Mean Season (1985)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The Omega Man (1971)

The Phantom (1996)

The Prince & Me (2004)

The Seagull (2018)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Wash (2001)

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep (2007)

They Died with Their Boots On (1941)

This Is Elvis (1981)

Till the End of Time (1946)

Torpedo Run (1958)

Transcendence (2014)

Travels with My Aunt (1972)

Twister (1996)

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)

Whiteout (2009)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Avail. 8/3

House Hunters, Season 200 (HGTV)

House Hunters International, Season 172 (HGTV)

Vlad and Niki, Season 2B

Avail. 8/4

Khun Pan 3 (2023)

Avail. 8/6

Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Evil Lives Here, Season 14 (ID)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Season 2 (HBO Original)

Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite, Season 26 (Food Network)

Acail. 8/7

Kim vs Kayne: The Divorce (Discovery Networks International)

Ugliest House in America: Summer Road Trip, Season 4 (HGTV)

Avail. 8/8

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1F

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets (HBO Original)

Avail. 8/9

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

Doubling Down with the Derricos, Season 4 (TLC)

Get Hard (2015)

Avail. 8/10

Cookie Monster’s Bakesale (Max Original)

Rap Sh!t, Season 2 (Max Original)

Avail. 8/12

Belle Collective, Season 2B (OWN)

I Survived Bear Grylls, Season 1 (TBS)

Avail. 8/14

Forensic Files II, Season 4A (ID)

Signs of a Psychopath Season 6 (ID)

Avail. 8/15

90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 1 (TLC)

Good Bones, Season 8 (HGTV)

House Hunters International Season Volume 8: Season 188 (HGTV)

Scent of Time (Max Original)

What’s Wrong With That House?, Season 1 (HGTV)

Avail. 8/16

Battle of the Decades, Season 1 (Food Network)

Avail. 8/17

Avatar (2009)

I Love You, And It Hurts (Te Quiero y Me Duele) (Max Original)

Avail. 8/18

American Masters: Sidney Poitier: One Bright Light (2000)

MarkKim + Chef (Max Original)

Time of Essence, Season 1 (OWN)

Avail. 8/20

Disappeared: The Bradley Sisters (ID)

Sister Wives, Season 18 (TLC)

Stand Up to Cancer

Avail. 8/22

Bobby’s Triple Threat, Season 2 (Food Network)

Avail. 8/23

BS High (HBO Original)

Why The Heck Did I Buy That House?, Season 2 (HGTV)

Avail. 8/24

Bargain Block, Season 3 (HGTV)

Save My Skin, Season 4 (TLC)

Avail. 8/25

Tracked, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

Avail. 8/27

Disappeared, Season 11 (ID)

We Baby Bears, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

Avail. 8/29

Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

Avail. 8/30

Design Down Under, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

In With the Old, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

Avail. 8/31

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, Season 1 (Max Original)