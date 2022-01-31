In IFC’s new film Clean, Adrien Brody‘s character (also named Clean) walks through life in the margins, literally cleaning up the streets as a garbage man and through acts of kindness and care for his neighbors and neighborhood while quietly reeling from the consequences of addiction and loss that pushed him into retreat. In the corner of his eye, he sees it, though: a reason to free his rage and capacity for destructive violence on the gangster (a tremendous Glenn Fleshler) who is poisoning that neighborhood from within. A clash is inevitable and explosive when it finally does happen.

For Brody, this is a story years in the making. A passion project in the fullest sense for all the ways he influences the finished product — co-writing the script (with director and previous Bullet Head collaborator Paul Solet), producing a project that was independently financed, creating a hip-hop-centric score with myriad influences, and getting into peak shape to play a reluctant vigilante who would have preferred to stay on a path of peace.

Uproxx spoke with Brody about the years-long journey to get Clean (and his music) in front of you (it’s in theaters and available to stream on VOD now), accessing his own untapped rage, influences and homages, and playing people who overcome hardship both in this film and in his upcoming work as former LA Lakers coach and icon Pat Riley in HBO’s Winning Time.

This is more than just you on camera. This is you producing and shepherding it to life, co-writing it, doing the score. Why this film specifically [for those firsts]?

First of all, it’s a genre that I just love so much. And I haven’t found a role quite like this, where I just wanted to create a character that had complexity and was heroic in spite of being so deeply flawed. And those feelings of being a failure that crush your self-esteem and that so many of us endure and yet have to prevail… I feel like those are the real heroes. There’s so much injustice in the world. There’s so much inequality. And I wanted to tell a story that honored what’s going on around us that would still be entertaining and still fit this revenge saga vibe and be rewarding to the kind of audience that appreciates that. [It’s something] that I grew up appreciating. The kind of audience that appreciates a more character-driven artistic piece. And I feel I haven’t seen a lot of that. I wanted to create something that I guess honored all of that and all of those creative yearnings. And then the music has been another component in my life that has kind of been underserved.

I’ve worked with all these wonderful creative people in my lifetime. And I grew up in a very creative household, and I grew up in a pretty rough urban environment. And so, it’s an amalgamation of all of these influences. And I had to put it into something. It’s kind of an art project. It’s like the whole thing is really sculpting together all of these things and bringing in collaborators who I admire and appreciate, and wonderful actors like RZA and Mykelti Williamson, who I’ve worked with. It was such a painful journey, but wonderful. And it’s been a very long haul. And so, I’m really grateful.

This is such a wonderfully positive week for me, because first of all, it’s the first time anyone beyond me blasting out a couple of things on Instagram or with my boys has heard any original music from me. And I feel like it’s such a part of this world. It is a character. I get to create another character, another element of the storytelling. And that’s just really exciting creatively.

You say this is a very painful, very long process. Are you already thinking about what’s next? And also is it a package deal? If you do this again, does it have to be you doing the score, doing the music, as well as acting?

No, no, there’s no prerequisite. I don’t have any mandates for how I work or choose to work. I’m very experimental in the process. There are things I’ve learned that I’ve definitely learned the hard way, and we all do. And I’ll be a better filmmaker moving forward from those experiences. Work on the ground is the best film school you could ever have. I’m steeped in independent filmmaking. So I’ve spent a lifetime problem-solving with all the collaborators I’ve been working with whether I’m just an actor on it or not. Effects aren’t working that day, the crane doesn’t operate, the camera’s frozen, the location sucks, there’s no light? How do we pivot and keep telling that story and honor the script and honor the audience and honor all the hard work that we’re immersed in and keep going in a creative way? It’s all about problem-solving and storytelling. So yeah. I mean, I feel like if I can offer up something that I feel is an asset, I will offer it up, and I’ll do the work.