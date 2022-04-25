Everything Coming To (And Leaving) HBO And HBO Max In May 2022

The May lineup for HBO and HBO Max proves not every streaming platform is hitting a slump in 2022.
Hacks is back for another round of stand-up comedy fun and this time, Jean Smart’s taking her one-woman act on the road. For romance fans, a new adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife is also coming to HBO Max this month, with Theo James and Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie playing the doomed couple. And over on HBO, Colin Firth and Toni Collette head up a true crime story that will keep you up at night.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this May.
The Staircase (Max Original Limited Series premieres 5/5)
Colin Firth and Toni Collette star in this limited series based on a true story about a shocking murder that rocked a tight-knit community. Firth plays Michael Peterson, a crime novelist who is suspected of bludgeoning his wife, Kathleen (Collette) to death after she’s found dead at the bottom of a staircase in the family’s sprawling North Carolina home.
Hacks: Season 2 (Max Original streaming 5/12)
Jean Smart’s back baby! In Hacks’ second season, stand-up legend Deborah Vance is hitting the road with her young mentee writer, Ava (Hannah Einbinder). The pair’s friendship continues to evolve as Deborah works out new material while traveling across the country.
The Time Traveler’s Wife (HBO Original Series premieres 5/15)
Stephen Moffat is adapting this story, based on a best-selling novel, for HBO and bringing stars Theo James and Rose Leslie along for the ride. James plays the time-traveler in the show’s title, a man named Henry who struggles to live a normal life thanks to his “gift.” Leslie plays Clare, his wife, who gets to deal with all of the cons of time traveling without any of the pros.
Here’s everything coming to HBO and HBO Max this month:
Avail. 5/1
Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood, 2019
47 Ronin, 2013
Assassins, 2020 (HBO)
At Close Range, 1986 (HBO)
An Autumn Afternoon, 1962
The Big Sleep, 1946
Back To School, 1986
Bottle Rocket, 1996
Calladita, 2020 (HBO)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1968 (HBO)
Child 44, 2015 (HBO)
Chungking Express, 1994
The Color Purple, 1985
Conan The Barbarian, 2011 (HBO)
Devil in A Blue Dress, 1995
Dodes ‘Ka-Den, 1970
Domino, 2019 (HBO)
Downhill, 1927
Dragnet Girl, 1933
Early Spring, 1956
Early Summer, 1951
The End of Summer, 1961
Equinox Flower, 1958
Eraser, 1996
Fallen Angels, 1995
Floating Weeds, 1959
FRIDA, 2002 (HBO)
The Fugitive, 1993
Furry Vengeance, 2010 (HBO)
Gang Related, 1997 (HBO)
Good Morning, 1959
Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO)
Hart’s War, 2002 (HBO)
High and Low, 1963
Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, 2001 (HBO)
Julie, 1956
Killers, 2010 (HBO)
Language Lessons, 2021
Love and Baseball, 2021
The Machine That Kills Bad People, 1952
Masters Of The Universe, 1987 (HBO)
The Missing, 2003 (HBO)
The New Guy, 2002 (HBO)
North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)
Not Easily Broken, 2009
The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2012
Poseidon, 2006
Red Beard, 1965
Ringo and His Golden Pistol, 1966
Rugrats Go Wild, 2003 (HBO)
Rugrats In Paris: The Movie, 2000 (HBO)
The Rugrats Movie, 1998 (HBO)
The Sapphires, 2012 (HBO)
Sense and Sensibility, 1995
Sliding Doors, 1998
St. Elmo’s Fire, 1985
The Stepford Wives, 2004 (HBO)
Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, 2009 (Extended Version)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Tokyo Twilight, 1957
Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO)
Transporter 3, 2008 (HBO)
Unbroken, 2014
Underworld, 2003
Underworld: Awakening, 2012
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, 2009
Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995
W.E., 2011 (HBO)
What To Expect When You’re Expecting, 2012 (HBO)
The Wild Thornberrys Movie, 2002 (HBO)
You, Me and Dupree, 2006
Young Adult, 2011 (HBO)
Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005
Avail. 5/5
Las Bravas F.C., Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Queen Stars Brazil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Staircase, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
Avail. 5/6
Dear Evan Hansen, 2021 (HBO)
Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred (HBO)
La Afinadora De Árboles, 2019 (HBO)
Avail. 5/7
We Baby Bears, Season 1 Part C
Avail. 5/9
Get Hard, 2015
Avail. 5/10
Catwoman: Hunted, 2022
The Matrix: Resurrections, 2021 (HBO)
Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part A
Robot Chicken Season 11 Part B
Avail. 5/12
Hacks, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Who’s By Your Side, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Avail. 5/13
Hank Zipzer, 2014
Old, 2021 (HBO)
Smalls, Season 4
Avail 5/15
The Time Traveler’s Wife, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 5/17
Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1 Part B
The Mule, 2018 (HBO)
Avail. 5/20
Identidad Tomada, 2020 (HBO)
Avail. 5/22
Fast Foodies, Season 2
Avail. 5/23
Teen Titans Go! Season 7 Part B
Avail. 5/26
Navalny
That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Avail. 5/27
Blippi Special
Blippi Visits
Blippi Wonders
Blippi: Learn With Blippi
Ghost, Season 1
Ghost, Season 2
Stath Lets Flats
Avail. 5/29
The Misery Index Season 3 Part B, 2021
Avail. 5/30
Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Know, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 5/31
Miami Vice, 2006 (Extended Version)
Here’s everything leaving HBO and HBO Max this month:
May 14
Cry Wolf, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)
May 24
Cinderella Man, 2005 (Extended Version)
The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
May 25
Curious George, 2006 (HBO)
Two For The Money, 2005 (HBO)
May 27
Doom, 2005 (HBO)
Pride & Prejudice, 2005 (HBO)
May 31
27 Dresses, 2008 (HBO)
The Animal, 2001 (HBO)
A Perfect Murder, 1998 (HBO)
A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)
Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)
Army Of Darkness, 1992 (HBO)
Billy Elliot, 2000
Bully, 2001 (HBO)
Changing Lanes, 2002 (HBO)
Clueless, 1995 (HBO)
Control Room, 2004 (HBO)
Cymbeline, 2014 (HBO)
Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)
Dirty Pretty Things, 2002 (HBO)
Doctor Dolittle, 1998 (HBO)
Doubt, 2008
Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
Enough Said, 2013 (HBO)
Extract, 2009 (HBO)
Fatal Attraction, 1987
Frontera, 2014 (HBO)
Gloria, 1999 (HBO)
Godsend, 2004 (HBO)
How To Be Single, 2016
Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)
Iris, 2001 (HBO)
It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)
Killerman, 2019 (HBO)
Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2005 (HBO)
Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)
Mama, 2013 (HBO)
Mindhunters, 2004 (HBO)
Phone Booth, 2002 (HBO)
Princess Kaiulani, 2009 (HBO)
Pulse, 2001 (HBO)
Rubber, 2010 (HBO)
Speed, 1994
Stoker, 2013
Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
The Answer Man, 2009 (HBO)
The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)
The Conspirator, 2010 (HBO)
The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)
The Good Doctor, 2011 (HBO)
The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)
The Italian Job, 2003 (HBO)
The Lawnmower Man, 1992 (HBO)
The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)
The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987
The Wolfpack, 2015 (HBO)
The Wrecking Crew!, 2008 (HBO)
This Is 40, 2012
Troll Hunter, 2010 (HBO)
Two Lovers, 2008 (HBO)
The Two Jakes, 1990
Viva, 2007 (HBO)
War Horse, 2011
War On Everyone, 2016 (HBO)
World’s Greatest Dad, 2009 (HBO)
Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2006 (HBO)