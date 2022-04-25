Everything Coming To (And Leaving) HBO And HBO Max In May 2022

The May lineup for HBO and HBO Max proves not every streaming platform is hitting a slump in 2022.

Hacks is back for another round of stand-up comedy fun and this time, Jean Smart’s taking her one-woman act on the road. For romance fans, a new adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife is also coming to HBO Max this month, with Theo James and Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie playing the doomed couple. And over on HBO, Colin Firth and Toni Collette head up a true crime story that will keep you up at night.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this May.

The Staircase (Max Original Limited Series premieres 5/5)

Colin Firth and Toni Collette star in this limited series based on a true story about a shocking murder that rocked a tight-knit community. Firth plays Michael Peterson, a crime novelist who is suspected of bludgeoning his wife, Kathleen (Collette) to death after she’s found dead at the bottom of a staircase in the family’s sprawling North Carolina home.

Hacks: Season 2 (Max Original streaming 5/12)

Jean Smart’s back baby! In Hacks’ second season, stand-up legend Deborah Vance is hitting the road with her young mentee writer, Ava (Hannah Einbinder). The pair’s friendship continues to evolve as Deborah works out new material while traveling across the country.

The Time Traveler’s Wife (HBO Original Series premieres 5/15)

Stephen Moffat is adapting this story, based on a best-selling novel, for HBO and bringing stars Theo James and Rose Leslie along for the ride. James plays the time-traveler in the show’s title, a man named Henry who struggles to live a normal life thanks to his “gift.” Leslie plays Clare, his wife, who gets to deal with all of the cons of time traveling without any of the pros.