Here’s Everything New On HBO And HBO Max For May 2023

If political satires, Oscar-winning dramas, and underrated comedy gems are your thing then you’ll definitely want to check out HBO’s May lineup.

The streaming platform just dropped its content plans for the month and they include a satirical drama about the wildest political scandal in American history (starring Woody Harrelson, naturally) and a new season of the best comedy series you’re probably not watching. Yet.

Here’s everything coming to HBO and HBO Max this month.

White House Plumbers (limited series premiere 5/1)

From the minds that gave us Veep comes this mostly factual, entirely satirical retelling of the wildest f*ck up in the history of American politics. Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux play Watergate masterminds E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, the “White House Plumbers” who hoped to sabotage Richard Nixon’s political opponents and ensure a second term in office. Instead, their bumbling ineptitude resulted in a governmental scandal that would live in infamy and the toppling of the presidency they were trying to protect.

The Other Two: Season 3 (streaming 5/4)

Picking up three years after the events of season two, one of Max’s most underrated comedies returns to give fans an update on the Dubek siblings. One is getting married (and having a mid-career crisis), one is premiering his heavily-delayed-due-to-Covid masterpiece, one is transitioning from child stardom, and one is announcing a summer slate filled with Maria Menounos reality shows. And mom? She’s amassed more power than ever.