Here’s Everything New On HBO And HBO Max For May 2023

If political satires, Oscar-winning dramas, and underrated comedy gems are your thing then you’ll definitely want to check out HBO’s May lineup.
The streaming platform just dropped its content plans for the month and they include a satirical drama about the wildest political scandal in American history (starring Woody Harrelson, naturally) and a new season of the best comedy series you’re probably not watching. Yet.
Here’s everything coming to HBO and HBO Max this month.
White House Plumbers (limited series premiere 5/1)
From the minds that gave us Veep comes this mostly factual, entirely satirical retelling of the wildest f*ck up in the history of American politics. Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux play Watergate masterminds E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, the “White House Plumbers” who hoped to sabotage Richard Nixon’s political opponents and ensure a second term in office. Instead, their bumbling ineptitude resulted in a governmental scandal that would live in infamy and the toppling of the presidency they were trying to protect.
The Other Two: Season 3 (streaming 5/4)
Picking up three years after the events of season two, one of Max’s most underrated comedies returns to give fans an update on the Dubek siblings. One is getting married (and having a mid-career crisis), one is premiering his heavily-delayed-due-to-Covid masterpiece, one is transitioning from child stardom, and one is announcing a summer slate filled with Maria Menounos reality shows. And mom? She’s amassed more power than ever.
Here’s what’s new on HBO and HBO Max this May:
Avail. 5/1
Absolute Power, 1997 (HBO)
Alpha Dog, 2006 (HBO)
American Honey, 2016 (HBO)
As Tears Go By, 1988
Betrayed, 1988 (HBO)
Black Mass, 2015 (HBO)
Blue Valentine, 2010 (HBO)
Calvary, 2014 (HBO)
Coffee and Cigarettes, 2003
Daddy Day Care, 2003 (HBO)
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)
Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story, 2005 (HBO)
Eat Pray Love, 2010
The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008 (HBO)
Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)
The Hole In The Ground, 2019 (HBO)
Hustle & Flow, 2005 (HBO)
I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)
The Karate Kid, 2010
Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)
The Last Castle, 2001 (HBO)
Lord Of Illusions, 1995 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
Lucky You, 2007 (HBO)
Man Of The House, 2005 (HBO)
Mid90s, 2019 (HBO)
Midnight Sun, 2018 (HBO)
Mirror Mirror, 2012 (HBO)
Mirrors, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)
Paper Moon, 1973 (HBO)
Paranoia, 2013 (HBO)
Parasite, 2019 (HBO)
The Rookie, 2002 (HBO)
Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)
Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)
Soapdish, 1991 (HBO)
Some Like It Hot, 1959 (HBO)
Sorority Row, 2009 (HBO)
Step Brothers, 2008
White House Plumbers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Windtalkers, 2002 (HBO)
Avail. 5/2
1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Batwheels, Season 1
ERUN ALL NIGHT, (HBO)
Avail. 5/3
Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015 (HBO) (Unrated Version)
Avail. 5/4
The Other Two, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Avail. 5/5
Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Season 1
Avail. 5/8
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)
Legion of Super-Heroes, 2023
Sky Captain and The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)
The Conjuring, 2013 (HBO)
Two Sides of the Abyss (Die zwei Seiten des Abgrunds), Max Original Premiere
Avail. 5/11
Rick and Morty, Season 6
Avail. 5/14
We Baby Bears: Little Falling Star, Season 1G
Avail. 5/15
I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)
Land of Gold, 2022
Unbreakable, 2000 (HBO)
Avail. 5/16
Angel City, Three-Part Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Men in Black, 1997
Men in Black II, 2002
Men in Black III, 2012
Avail. 5/19
The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017
Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001 (HBO)
Parasite, 2019 (HBO)
Spy/Master, Max Original Premiere
Avail. 5/20
Love to Love You, Donna Summer, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 5/22
Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)
San Andreas, 2015