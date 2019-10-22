HBO kicks off the month of November with a new fantasy epic and a handful of the year’s most exciting blockbusters.

First up is the Lin-Manuel Miranda starring adaptation of Philip Pullman’s beloved children’s series. It’s a bit darker and more grown-up than previous versions, a good thing for fans hoping to fill the void left by Game of Thrones. There are plenty of multiverses, talking polar bears, and zeppelin battles to keep viewers entertained, plus the casting sheet includes some big names — think James McAvoy and Ruth Wilson. For horror fans, Jordan Peele’s Us lands on HBO this month to provide some needed nightmare fuel if you didn’t get enough chills and thrills this Halloween.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO this month.

His Dark Materials

Philip Pullman’s award-winning book trilogy gets the on-screen adaptation it deserves this month as HBO drops its take on the fantasy epic. The story follows a young girl named Lyra (Logan’s Dafne Keen) who’s caught in the middle of war she knows little about. Along with her dæmon — the animal embodiment of her spirit or soul — Lyra goes on a journey to discover where she came from, why her government (The Magisterium) is trying to separate children from their dæmons, and how her uncle’s mysterious investigation into magical particles called Dust fits into the equation. James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, and Lin-Manuel Miranda also star in this one.

Us

Jordan Peele’s nightmarish follow-up to Get Out cements the director’s status as a master of horror. This twisted tale follows an African American family on vacation who encounter evil doppelgangers of themselves that hint at an even darker conspiracy. Lupita Nyong’o, and Winston Duke play a married couple, Adelaide and Gabe Wilson, who must protect their family from beings known as the “Tethered,” clones of themselves who have been trapped underground for decades and who are ready to take over on the surface. Peele takes fans on a thrilling ride, causing us to constantly question what’s real and who’s who but you probably won’t get a good night’s sleep after watching this thing.

Series Premieres:

His Dark Materials, Series Premiere (11/4)

Santos Dumont, Series Premiere (11/11)

Sesame Street, Season 50 Premiere (11/16)

Season Finales:

Axios, Season 2 Finale (11/10)

Catherine the Great, Miniseries Finale (11/11)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17 Finale (11/16)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6 Finale (11/18)

Chumel Con Chumel Torres, Season 4 Finale (11/18)

Room 104, Season 3 Finale (11/29)

Original Programming:

Entre Nos: Erik Rivera: Super White (11/1)

Daniel Sloss: X (11/2)

The Apollo (11/6)

Very Ralph (11/12)

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration (11/9)

Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops (11/19)

Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season (11/26)

Theatrical Premieres:

Head Full of Honey, 2018 (11/2)

Look Away, 2019 (11/4)

Blindspotting, 2018 (11/1)

The Kid Who Would Be King, 2019 (11/9)

Little, 2019 (11/16)

Us, 2019 (11/23)

Shazam!, 2019 (11/30)

Estrenos:

Message Erased, 2019 (11/1)

Sobredosis de amor (AKA Roommates), 2019 (11/1)

Pajaros de Verano (AKA Birds of Passage), 2019 (11/8)

Papi Chulo, 2019 (11/15)

Starting November 1:

Big, 1988

Bruce Almighty, 2003

Chocolat, 2000

The Condemned, 2009

The Condemned 2, 2019

Crazy, Stupid, Love, 2011

The Darjeeling Limited, 2007

The Darkness, 2016

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004

Flawless, 1999

For Love of the Game, 1999

Forget Paris, 1995

Hope Floats, 1998

Indignation, 2016

Jingle All the Way (Director’s Cut), 1996

King Arthur (Director’s Cut), 2004

Mr. Bean’s Holiday, 2007

Nine Months, 1995

Pan, 2015

Reversal of Fortune, 1990

The Town, 2010

True Lies, 1994

Wes Craven Presents Wishmaster, 1997

Ending November 30:

Blackkklansman, 2018

Breakin’ All the Rules, 2004

Captivity, 2007

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018

Darkman, 1990

Darkman II: The Return of Durant, 1996

Darkman III: Die Darkman Die, 1996

The Darkest Minds, 2018

Deja Vu, 2006

The Diary of Anne Frank, 1959

Disclosure, 1994

Hop, 2011

Insidious: The Last Key, 2018

Legend, 2015

Lions For Lambs, 2007

The Lost Boys, 1987

Macgruber (Extended Version), 2010

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, 2018

Manhattan Night, 2019

My Friend Dahmer, 2017

Paper Heart, 2009

Paycheck, 2003

Peter Pan, 2003

Pride, 2007

Ramona and Beezus, 2010

Robin Hood, 2010

Steve Jobs, 2015

Stratton, 2016