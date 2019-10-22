HBO kicks off the month of November with a new fantasy epic and a handful of the year’s most exciting blockbusters.
First up is the Lin-Manuel Miranda starring adaptation of Philip Pullman’s beloved children’s series. It’s a bit darker and more grown-up than previous versions, a good thing for fans hoping to fill the void left by Game of Thrones. There are plenty of multiverses, talking polar bears, and zeppelin battles to keep viewers entertained, plus the casting sheet includes some big names — think James McAvoy and Ruth Wilson. For horror fans, Jordan Peele’s Us lands on HBO this month to provide some needed nightmare fuel if you didn’t get enough chills and thrills this Halloween.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO this month.
His Dark Materials
Philip Pullman’s award-winning book trilogy gets the on-screen adaptation it deserves this month as HBO drops its take on the fantasy epic. The story follows a young girl named Lyra (Logan’s Dafne Keen) who’s caught in the middle of war she knows little about. Along with her dæmon — the animal embodiment of her spirit or soul — Lyra goes on a journey to discover where she came from, why her government (The Magisterium) is trying to separate children from their dæmons, and how her uncle’s mysterious investigation into magical particles called Dust fits into the equation. James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, and Lin-Manuel Miranda also star in this one.
Us
Jordan Peele’s nightmarish follow-up to Get Out cements the director’s status as a master of horror. This twisted tale follows an African American family on vacation who encounter evil doppelgangers of themselves that hint at an even darker conspiracy. Lupita Nyong’o, and Winston Duke play a married couple, Adelaide and Gabe Wilson, who must protect their family from beings known as the “Tethered,” clones of themselves who have been trapped underground for decades and who are ready to take over on the surface. Peele takes fans on a thrilling ride, causing us to constantly question what’s real and who’s who but you probably won’t get a good night’s sleep after watching this thing.
