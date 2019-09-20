HBO welcomes in October with a handful of exciting new shows and a goodbye to one of the best dramas on TV (for now). Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen finally arrives this month, giving fans a futuristic interpretation of Alan Moore’s comic before Helen Mirren takes viewers back in time to witness Catherine the Great’s rise to power. Silicon Valley returns for its final season with the Pied Piper tech bros still looking to score big, and Succession ends its second season in chaos, as the Roy family tries to save itself from disaster.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO this October.

Watchmen

The hype for Damon Lindelof’s comic book adaptation is real, and not just because HBO’s left fans wondering what the hell this series is about with just one month to go before it premieres. What we do know is that the story is set three decades after Alan Moore’s original work, Jeremy Irons is probably playing Adrian Veidt, a.k.a. Ozymandias, Doctor Manhattan is kicking it on Mars, technology has been banned as have costumed superheroes, and the show instead focuses on Regina King’s character, a bada** police detective named Angela Abar who moonlights as a vigilante named Sister Night.

Catherine the Great

HBO has nabbed Oscar-winner Helen Mirren to lead this four-part mini-series that chronicles the unpredictable Catherine the Great. The monarch led the Russian empire into a new era, transforming its place in the world but this series focuses on the end of her reign, particularly her affair with a Russian military leader and how that act of rebellion changed her political reign forever. Expect to hear people talking about this show during next year’s Emmys race.

Silicon Valley (Season 6)

The tech drama returns for its final season, which looks to be a short one with just seven episodes. Still, there’s plenty packed into those installments as Richard testifies before Congress with a hearing that would make even Mark Zuckerberg cringe and Gavin readies to take on Amazon. The Pied Piper gang will have a few obstacles to face if they want to “change the internet” as promised last season.

Succession (Season 2 finale)

Succession ends its impressively strong sophomore season this month with the Roy family facing what could be a game-ending scandal. Kendall’s accident is brought to life, plans for a merger with Pierce are dead in the water, and Logan Roy’s heirs are trying to claw their way to the top of the food chain. Let’s hope this show continues on forever.

Series Premieres:

La Vida Secreta, Season 2 (10/18)

Watchmen, Series Premiere (10/20)

Catherine the Great, Miniseries Premiere (10/21)

Mrs. Fletcher, Limited Series Premiere (10/27)

Silicon Valley, Season 6 (10/27)

Series Finales:

Our Boys, Season Finale (10/7)

Succession, Season 2 (10/13)

The Righteous Gemstones, Season Finale (10/13)

Ballers, Season 5 (10/13)

The Deuce, Season 3 (10/28)

Original Programming:

Diego Maradona (10/1)

24/7 College Football: Florida Gators, Series Premiere (10/2)

Kany García: Soy Yo En Vivo (10/4)

Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh (10/5)

Torn Apart: Separated at the Border (10/10)

HBO First Look: Jojo Rabbit (10/11)

Pico De Neblina, Season Finale (10/11)

Liberty: Mother of Exiles (10/17)

Saudi Women’s Driving School (10/24)

Any One Of Us (10/29)

The Bronx, USA (10/30)

Theatrical Premieres:

Kin, 2018 (10/1)

Cold Pursuit, 2019 (10/5)

Upgrade, 2018 (10/8)

Happy Death Day 2U, 2019 (10/12)

Glass, 2019 (10/19)

Greta, 2018 (10/26)

Estrenos:

Abuela’s Luck, 2018 (10/1)

Full Beat, 2018 (10/1)

El mejor verano de mi vida (AKA The Best Summer of My Life), 2018 (10/11)

El Ombligo de Guie’dani (AKA Guei’dani’s Navel), 2019 (10/18)

Yo, Imposible (AKA Being Impossible), 2018 (10/25)

Starting October 1:

A Handful of Dust, 1988

Black Swan, 2010

Bounce, 2000

The Fourth Kind, 2009

George of the Jungle, 1997

Green Lantern (Extended Version), 2011

Gulliver’s Travels, 2010

Happy Death Day, 2017

Hedwig and the Angry Inch, 2001

I.Q.,1994

The Indian in the Cupboard, 1995

It’s Kind of a Funny Story, 2010

Judge Dredd, 1995

Kiss of Death, 1995

Madagascar, 2005

Men of Honor, 2000

Moulin Rouge!, 2001

The Object of My Affection, 1998

Open Range, 2003

Season of the Witch, 2011

Sky High, 2005

The 33, 2015

Three Fugitives, 1989

War of the Worlds, 2005

Starting October 21:

The Conjuring 2, 2016

Ending October 5:

Justice League, 2017

Ending October 12:

Veronica Mars, 2014

Ending October 31:

A Low Down Dirty Shame, 1994

A Time to Kill, 1996

A Walk in the Clouds, 1995

Bruno, 2009

The Danish Girl, 2015

Dracula, 1979

Drugstore Cowboy, 1989

Ferdinand, 2017

The First Grader, 2011

The First Purge, 2018

Hulk, 2003

I Am Sam, 2002

Jessabelle, 2014

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018

Kingdom of Heaven (Director’s Cut), 2005

Knock Knock, 2015

Lottery Ticket, 2010

The Meg, 2018

My Little Eye, 2003

Predators, 2010

She’s Funny That Way, 2015

Skyscraper, 2018

The Stepford Wives, 2004

Tupac: Resurrection, 2003

Waking Ned Devine, 1998