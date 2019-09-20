HBO welcomes in October with a handful of exciting new shows and a goodbye to one of the best dramas on TV (for now). Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen finally arrives this month, giving fans a futuristic interpretation of Alan Moore’s comic before Helen Mirren takes viewers back in time to witness Catherine the Great’s rise to power. Silicon Valley returns for its final season with the Pied Piper tech bros still looking to score big, and Succession ends its second season in chaos, as the Roy family tries to save itself from disaster.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO this October.
Watchmen
The hype for Damon Lindelof’s comic book adaptation is real, and not just because HBO’s left fans wondering what the hell this series is about with just one month to go before it premieres. What we do know is that the story is set three decades after Alan Moore’s original work, Jeremy Irons is probably playing Adrian Veidt, a.k.a. Ozymandias, Doctor Manhattan is kicking it on Mars, technology has been banned as have costumed superheroes, and the show instead focuses on Regina King’s character, a bada** police detective named Angela Abar who moonlights as a vigilante named Sister Night.
Catherine the Great
HBO has nabbed Oscar-winner Helen Mirren to lead this four-part mini-series that chronicles the unpredictable Catherine the Great. The monarch led the Russian empire into a new era, transforming its place in the world but this series focuses on the end of her reign, particularly her affair with a Russian military leader and how that act of rebellion changed her political reign forever. Expect to hear people talking about this show during next year’s Emmys race.
Silicon Valley (Season 6)
The tech drama returns for its final season, which looks to be a short one with just seven episodes. Still, there’s plenty packed into those installments as Richard testifies before Congress with a hearing that would make even Mark Zuckerberg cringe and Gavin readies to take on Amazon. The Pied Piper gang will have a few obstacles to face if they want to “change the internet” as promised last season.
Succession (Season 2 finale)
Succession ends its impressively strong sophomore season this month with the Roy family facing what could be a game-ending scandal. Kendall’s accident is brought to life, plans for a merger with Pierce are dead in the water, and Logan Roy’s heirs are trying to claw their way to the top of the food chain. Let’s hope this show continues on forever.
