Here’s Everything New On Hulu For November 2019

Hulu kicks off the month of November with a new original series and a handful of films that will probably make it on more than a few “Best Of” lists for the year.

Kat Dennings returns to comedy with Dollface, a show about a woman struggling to rekindle her female friendships after getting dumped by a long-term boyfriend. Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut lands mid-month to give us a hilarious ode to female friendship and coming-of-age comedies with Booksmart. And Michael B. Jordan puts on the gloves again in Creed II with Sylvester Stallone in his corner once again.