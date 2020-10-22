Here’s Everything New On Hulu For November 2020

Hulu is dropping enough shows and movies this November to keep us thoroughly entertained (and distracted) from the raging garbage fire that is 2020.
That means we’re getting an FX drama with Kate Mara. That means we’re getting inspiring documentaries about Gen Z activists. That means we’re getting a creepy thriller starring Sarah Paulson. And that means you’ll have plenty to add to your must-watch list before we close out this crazy year. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu this November.
A Teacher (FX on Hulu series streaming 11/10)
Kate Mara and Nick Robinson have a very inappropriate teacher-student relationship in this FX on Hulu limited series. Mara plays Claire Wilson, a young teacher at a Texas high school who gets a little too close to her student, Eric Walker (Robinson). The show promises to explore the complex and problematic nature of these kinds of predatory relationships, and it’s interesting that they chose a woman to be in a position of power with this one. Still, it creeps us out.
I Am Greta (Hulu documentary streaming 11/13)
Greta Thunberg is only 14 years-old. Keep that in mind — and try not to feel inadequate — when watching this documentary that charts her rise to climate change activist and Gen Z icon. The movie, which includes never-before-seen footage, follows her journey from that first one-woman protest outside the Swedish Parliament to her wind-powered voyage across the Atlantic Ocean and her speech at the UN Climate Action Summit. If this doesn’t galvanize you to start doing something for climate change, we don’t know what will.
Run (Hulu film streaming 11/20)
Sarah Paulson plays yet another psycho in this suspenseful thriller coming to Hulu later this month. Paulson’s Diane is the dictionary definition of an overbearing, overprotective mother, raising her daughter, Chloe, in total isolation while keeping dark secrets from her about her past. Just be grateful you don’t have a mom like this.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Hulu in November:
Avail. 11/1
Ayesha’s Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1
Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1
Giada’s Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 – 4
Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 5
Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1
Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special
Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special
Malaysia Kitchen: Special
Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4
Skins: Complete Series
Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 – 3
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1
12 Rounds
3 Ninjas
A Christmas Solo
A Nanny For Christmas
A View to a Kill
Alien Nation
Antwone Fisher
Article 99
Beerfest
Big Daddy
The Blair Witch Project
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Breathless
Bringing Down The House
Broadcast News
Children Of The Corn
Christmas In Compton
Christmas In Vermont
Christmas on Holly Lane
The Christmas Tale
Crimson Tide
Dead Presidents
Diamonds Are Forever
The Dog Who Saved Christmas
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Firewalker
For Your Eyes Only
Foxfire
From Russia with Love
Fun in Acapulco
The Horse Whisperer
Hud
I Heart Huckabees
I Spy
Johnny Mnemonic
Jumping The Broom
The Kingdom Of Heaven
Kiss The Girls
Knocked Up
The Last Waltz
License to Kill
Little Giants
Live and Let Die
The Living Daylights
Lord Of War
Lost In Space
Love Hurts
The Man with the Golden Gun
Maverick
Moonraker
Mr. Majestyk
Much Ado About Nothing
The Net
Next Day Air
Octopussy
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Once Upon A Time At Christmas
Pacific Heights
Paws P.I.
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Platoon
The Prestige
Ronin
School Dance
Slumdog Millionaire
Spy Next Door
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
Universal Soldier
W.
Wanted
The Waterboy
Wetlands
Wild Hogs
Wild Things
Working Girl
The World is Not Enough
You Only Live Twice
Avail. 11/3
The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12
General Commander
The Assault
Avail. 11/4
Blue Story
Avail. 11/5
Braking for Whales
Avail. 11/6
Killing Eve: Complete Season 3
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10
Avail. 11/9
The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Power: Season 6A
The Nice Guys
Avail. 11/10
A Teacher: Limited Series
Vik the Viking
Avail. 11/11
Eater’s Guide to the World: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
The Girl Next Door
Tonight You’re Mine
Avail. 11/12
Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere
Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere
Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere
Man who Invented Christmas
Avail. 11/13
I Am Greta: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 22 Premiere
Station 19: Season 4 Premiere
Sputnik
Avail. 11/14
The Dictator
Avail. 11/15
12 Pups of Christmas
A Christmas Movie Christmas
A Nice Girl Like You
Cartel Land
Christmas Crush
Avail. 11/16
Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss
Avail. 11/17
Soul Surfer
Avail. 11/18
No Man’s Land: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Big Sky: Series Premiere
Body Cam
McQueen
Avail. 11/19
For Life: Season 2 Premiere
Amulet
Avail. 11/20
Animaniacs: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Run: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere
Tesla
Avail. 11/21
Burden of Truth: Complete Season 3
Avail. 11/24
Black Narcissus: Series Premiere
My Hero Academia: Season 4, Episodes 77-88 (DUBBED)
Avail. 11/26
Bombshell
Avail. 11/27
Centigrade
Avail. 11/29
The Big Ugly
Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in November:
Leaving 11/30
Absolute Power
Anywhere But Here
Bad Girls from Mars
The Bank Job
Because I Said So
Blade
Blade 2
Broken Lizard’s Club Dread
Call Me
Casino Royale
The Cold Light Of Day
Company Business
The Day the Earth Stood Still
Deep Blue Sea
Demolition Man
Evil Dead II
Extreme Justice
Fallen
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
The Hurt Locker
Jessabelle
Julia
Killers
The Last Boy Scout
Notorious
The Omen
Outbreak
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
Quantum of Solace
Reasonable Doubt
Religulous
Snakes On A Plane
Stanley & Iris
Tyler Perry’S Daddy’S Little Girls
Up in the Air
The Weight of Water
The Woods