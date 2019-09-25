Here’s Everything New On Hulu For October 2019

Hulu-ween is here, and you are not ready for the chills and frights the streaming platform has planned this month. Hulu kicks off October with a couple of original films, both of the horror genre, both total nightmare fuel. Lupita Nyong’o stars in the zombie flick Little Monsters while Armie Hammer and Dakota Johnson try to survive the psychological horror film, Wounds. And later in the month, we’ll head back to Stephen King’s favorite place on Earth, Castle Rock, as Lizzie Caplan leads an all-new season of the terror-inducing drama. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu this month.

Little Monsters (Hulu original streaming 10/11)

Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o stars in this darkly comedic zombie flick, playing a plucky schoolteacher charged with keeping her class safe amidst a surprise zombie outbreak. Josh Gad joins her as Teddy, an obnoxious television personality who hosts the class on the field trip gone wrong and, with the help of a washed-up musician, the three try to fight off the undead — and not kill each other in the process.

Wounds (Hulu original streaming 10/18)

Armie Hammer and Dakota Johnson star in this psychological thriller about a carefree bartender, who witnesses a brawl in his New Orleans pub and has his life changed, forever. Hammer plays Will, the guy content to pour drinks and live an easy life. After a fight breaks out one night and a group of teens leave a cell phone behind in the chaos, Hammer and his girlfriend, Claire (Johnson), begin to encounter some really weird sh*t. It looks like a total mindf*ck, which is exactly what you want out of a horror film, right?

Castle Rock: Season 2 premiere (Hulu original streaming 10/23)

Speaking of terrifying, Hulu returns to Stephen King’s nightmare-verse this month with a second helping of Castle Rock. An all-new cast led by Lizzie Caplan and Tim Robbins take us back to that cursed town where we follow the horrifying adventures of iconic King characters. This season, Caplan plays Annie Wilkes, the nurse/budding psychopath, while Robbins plays a native of Castle Rock not pleased to see her there. Warring clans, blood feuds, a nurse from hell — sounds like the perfect Halloween fare.