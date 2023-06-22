Netflix takes viewers into the thick of summer in July, where hopefully, power outages across the U.S. will remain as minimal as possible, so the binging can commence in full force. This month, the streaming audience can finally see a followup to Sandra Bullock’s ridiculously viral 2018 apocalyptic film, Bird Box. Two other prominent franchises are returning with new seasons of TV, and that includes more from a slick-as-hell lawyer and a grumpy-as-hades monster hunter. This will be the last time we see Henry Cavill in his Geralt of Rivia wig, and that sad development will mark the end of a The Witcher era.

A pop music documentary is also on the way to your living room for some 1980s flavor, and the Netflix back library is growing increasingly stacked. Additions include the entire collection of The Karate Kid movies, which will come in handy while we await word of the next Cobra Kai return to the dojo.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in July.

Bird Box Barcelona (film streaming 7/14)

The first Bird Box film brought in such massive viewership that the Sandra Bullock-starring picture retains the third-place position among Netflix original films. Bullock won’t be back for this installment, which obviously takes place in Spain during the early days of the mysterious outbreak. Get ready to watch everyone bust out those blindfolds, and hopefully, the streaming service stays smart and never shows us what those monsters look like because even though the first film did contain a bit of unintentional humor, no one wants to see a flat-out comedy here.

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 (Netflix series streaming 7/27)

It’s hard to imagine that Henry Cavill is really on his way out the door as Geralt of Rivia, and Liam Hemsworth will soon pick up the grunting, swashbuckling, potion-wielding monster hunter for a fourth season. Where this franchise goes from there, one can only guess, but thankfully, we should still have Jaskier. In this Season 3 wrap-up, Ciri continues to train as a Witcher while Yennifer is attempting to maneuver around territorial sorcerers who are pressing the buttons to f*ck with everyone. Hate it when that happens.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 (Netflix series streaming 7/6)

The series picked up the same subject matter as the movie, and whaddya know, the show turned into a streaming hit that kept the adventures of Los Angeles’ most talked-about defense attorney. Naturally, Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is still running business out of his Lincoln’s backseat, where he’ll handle just about every case, and if you’ve been missing Neve Campbell from the continuing Scream franchise, you can find her here. Expect Part 2 of this season about a month after this installment.

WHAM! (Netflix documentary streaming 7/5)

Much like The Beastie Boys (only not like them at all), this duo began their journey as high school pals who decided, what the hell, let’s form a band. Soon enough, they became a global sensation, and this documentary promises to stir a few heart strings while looking back at George Michael (RIP) and Andrew Ridgeley’s personal trove of footage along with previously unrevealed discussions from both pop stars.

Avail. TBA

The Dragon Prince: Season 5

Dream

Kohrra

The Murderer

Avail. 7/1

Bridesmaids

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Jumanji (1995)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kick-Ass

Liar Liar

ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark

ONE PIECE: TV Original 2

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Prom Night

Ray

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Snow White & the Huntsman

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Titanic

Uncle Buck

Warm Bodies

Avail. 7/3

Little Angel: Volume 3

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid

Avail. 7/4

The King Who Never Was

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer

Avail. 7/5

Back to 15: Season 2

My Happy Marriage

WHAM!

Avail. 7/6

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1

Avail. 7/7

Fatal Seduction

Hack My Home

The Out-Laws

Seasons

Avail. 7/10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2

Unknown: Killer Robots

Avail. 7/11

Nineteen to Twenty

Avail. 7/12

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar

Quarterback

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point

Avail. 7/13

Burn the House Down

Devil’s Advocate

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Sonic Prime: Season 2

Survival of the Thickest