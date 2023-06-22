Netflix takes viewers into the thick of summer in July, where hopefully, power outages across the U.S. will remain as minimal as possible, so the binging can commence in full force. This month, the streaming audience can finally see a followup to Sandra Bullock’s ridiculously viral 2018 apocalyptic film, Bird Box. Two other prominent franchises are returning with new seasons of TV, and that includes more from a slick-as-hell lawyer and a grumpy-as-hades monster hunter. This will be the last time we see Henry Cavill in his Geralt of Rivia wig, and that sad development will mark the end of a The Witcher era.
A pop music documentary is also on the way to your living room for some 1980s flavor, and the Netflix back library is growing increasingly stacked. Additions include the entire collection of The Karate Kid movies, which will come in handy while we await word of the next Cobra Kai return to the dojo.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in July.
Bird Box Barcelona (film streaming 7/14)
The first Bird Box film brought in such massive viewership that the Sandra Bullock-starring picture retains the third-place position among Netflix original films. Bullock won’t be back for this installment, which obviously takes place in Spain during the early days of the mysterious outbreak. Get ready to watch everyone bust out those blindfolds, and hopefully, the streaming service stays smart and never shows us what those monsters look like because even though the first film did contain a bit of unintentional humor, no one wants to see a flat-out comedy here.
The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 (Netflix series streaming 7/27)
It’s hard to imagine that Henry Cavill is really on his way out the door as Geralt of Rivia, and Liam Hemsworth will soon pick up the grunting, swashbuckling, potion-wielding monster hunter for a fourth season. Where this franchise goes from there, one can only guess, but thankfully, we should still have Jaskier. In this Season 3 wrap-up, Ciri continues to train as a Witcher while Yennifer is attempting to maneuver around territorial sorcerers who are pressing the buttons to f*ck with everyone. Hate it when that happens.
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 (Netflix series streaming 7/6)
The series picked up the same subject matter as the movie, and whaddya know, the show turned into a streaming hit that kept the adventures of Los Angeles’ most talked-about defense attorney. Naturally, Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is still running business out of his Lincoln’s backseat, where he’ll handle just about every case, and if you’ve been missing Neve Campbell from the continuing Scream franchise, you can find her here. Expect Part 2 of this season about a month after this installment.
WHAM! (Netflix documentary streaming 7/5)
Much like The Beastie Boys (only not like them at all), this duo began their journey as high school pals who decided, what the hell, let’s form a band. Soon enough, they became a global sensation, and this documentary promises to stir a few heart strings while looking back at George Michael (RIP) and Andrew Ridgeley’s personal trove of footage along with previously unrevealed discussions from both pop stars.
Avail. TBA
The Dragon Prince: Season 5
Dream
Kohrra
The Murderer
Avail. 7/1
Bridesmaids
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Jumanji (1995)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kick-Ass
Liar Liar
ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark
ONE PIECE: TV Original 2
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Prom Night
Ray
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Snow White & the Huntsman
The Squid and the Whale
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
The Sweetest Thing
Titanic
Uncle Buck
Warm Bodies
Avail. 7/3
Little Angel: Volume 3
Unknown: The Lost Pyramid
Avail. 7/4
The King Who Never Was
Tom Segura: Sledgehammer
Avail. 7/5
Back to 15: Season 2
My Happy Marriage
WHAM!
Avail. 7/6
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1
Avail. 7/7
Fatal Seduction
Hack My Home
The Out-Laws
Seasons
Avail. 7/10
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2
Unknown: Killer Robots
Avail. 7/11
Nineteen to Twenty
Avail. 7/12
Mr. Car and the Knights Templar
Quarterback
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point
Avail. 7/13
Burn the House Down
Devil’s Advocate
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Sonic Prime: Season 2
Survival of the Thickest
Avail. 7/14
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2
Bird Box Barcelona
Five Star Chef
Love Tactics 2
Too Hot to Handle: Season 5
Avail. 7/15
Country Queen
Morphle 3D: Season 1
My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1
Avail. 7/16
Ride Along
Avail. 7/17
Unknown: Cave of Bones
Avail. 7/19
The (Almost) Legends
The Deepest Breath
Avail. 7/20
Supa Team 4
Sweet Magnolias: Season 3
Avail. 7/21
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
They Cloned Tyrone
Avail. 7/24
Big Eyes
Dew Drop Diaries
Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine
Avail. 7/25
Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts
Sintonia: Season 4
Avail. 7/26
Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7
Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case
Avail. 7/27
Happiness For Beginners
The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders
Paradise
Today We’ll Talk About That Day
The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2
Avail. 7/28
A Perfect Story
Captain Fall
D.P.: Season 2
Hidden Strike
How to Become a Cult Leader
Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie
The Tailor: Season 2
Avail. 7/29
BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 7/9
12 Strong
Baby Ballroom: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 7/12
Tom Segura: Completely Normal
Leaving 7/14
Married at First Sight: Season 11
Leaving 7/20
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Ip Man 3
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Leaving 7/23
Popples: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 7/24
Serenity
Leaving 7/25
August: Osage County
Leaving 7/31
Five Feet Apart
Flight
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Hardcore Henry
I, Frankenstein
Julie & Julia
Moesha: Seasons 1-6
Skyfall
Stepmom
The Ottoman Lieutenant
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Wedding Date
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys
Underworld