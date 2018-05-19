Netflix

Even with an already extensive archive of shows and movies, it seems like every week, a wide variety of titles come to Netflix, along with a few that end up disappearing. It can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix this week of May 19th, including a new comedy special from Ali Wong, a sophomore season of 13 Reasons Why, and a tense zombie flick starring none other than Martin Freeman. Also, rejoice in knowing that Netflix isn’t deleting anything from its library this week, so binge at your leisure.

13 Reasons Why, Season 2 (all episodes streaming 5/18)

Netflix’s teen drama 13 Reasons Why turned some heads and sparked controversy in its first season, but it was hauntingly powerful and incited thoughts and questions. Focused on the aftermath of a high school girl’s suicide, the series explored heavy topics in graphic, uncompromising ways. It concluded with the aftermath of the aftermath spilling out among her family, classmates, and school administration. Unfortunately, it seems like the second season has less of a reason to be around, but followers of the show can catch every episode of the new season this weekend.

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife, (comedy special streaming 5/13)

In honor of Mother’s Day, one of our favorite crass stand-up comedians debuted a new special. The last Netflix release from Ali Wong, Baby Cobra, is still one of the best stand-up specials on Netflix, and she’s back with another routine, complete with being very pregnant again. The ex-Fresh Off The Boat writer focuses on the challenges of being a mother, specifically a stay-at-home-mother, with of course topics of butt-licking and diarrhea in play as well. Her sharp, biting wit is as strong as ever.

Cargo, (film streaming 5/18)

In a post-apocalyptic world, a father (Martin Freeman) fights zombies, hunger, and other survivors to find a safe haven for his infant daughter. It’s a feature-length adaptation of a relatively simple short film of the same name, and it stays true to the simplicity by not having too much to fall back on. Nevertheless, it’s worth a casual viewing particularly for zombie-enthusiasts, as the sprawling Australian outback setting gives a certain beauty to the bleak story.