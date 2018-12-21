Focus Features

With Christmas nearly here, Netflix knows you’re probably burnt out on holiday movies which is why this week, the streaming platform is giving us some diverse and interesting choices to add to our queues. First up is Sandra Bullock’s A Quiet Place-esque Bird Box, a thriller that just might give you nightmares. Ellen DeGeneres brings more cheer with her first stand-up special in 15 years this week, and the Oscar-nominated A Theory of Everything arrives for those looking for an inspiring binge-watch. It can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of December 21st.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bird Box (Netflix film streaming 12/21)

If John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place terrified you with the thought of surviving in a world without sound, Sandra Bullock’s horror flick about a post-apocalyptic world in which a mystery force attacks people through sight should be worthy nightmare fuel. The film sees Bullock playing a mother, who must protect two children when some thing is unleashed on the world that causes anyone who can see to begin harming themselves in violent ways.

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable (Netflix special streaming 12/18)

Ellen DeGeneres performs her first stand-up special in 15 years and with Relatable, she’s giving fans an, at times, brutally honest look into her hard-earned life and career. And while DeGeneres lets us in on her poverty-stricken upbringing and the fall-out from coming out decades ago, she also pokes fun at her success, her wealth, and how ridiculous her life can sometimes be.

The Theory of Everything (film streaming 12/16)

Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones star in this dramatic biopic about the late Stephen Hawking. Redmayne plays the genius in question, a promising physicist struck with motor neurone disease in the early stages of his academic career. Jones plays Jane Wilde, the woman that would become his wife, his caretaker, and his champion in his fight against the disease. The film is as much a story about their love and Jane’s sacrifice as it is about Hawking’s brilliance and perseverance.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 12/16/2018

Baby Mama

Kill the Messenger

One Day

Springsteen on Broadway (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Theory of Everything

Avail. 12/18/2018

Baki (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 12/21/2018

3Below: Tales of Arcadia (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

7 Days Out (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Back With the Ex (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Bad Seeds (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Bird Box (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Derry Girls (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Diablero (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Greenleaf: Season 3

LAST HOPE: Part 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Perfume (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Sirius the Jaeger (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski (NETFLIX FILM)

Tales by Light: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Casketeers (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Wolf (BÖRÜ) (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 12/22/18

Spotlight

Leaving 12/25/18

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl