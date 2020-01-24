A new season of a popular witchy drama and the final outing for Ashton Kutcher’s comedy western land on Netflix this week. Sabrina Spellman is up to her old tricks, this time recruiting her mortal friends to help break her warlock boyfriend out of Hell jail. And Kutcher delivers the final season of The Ranch, which should wrap up any cliffhangers and romance questions that season seven left for fans. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of January 24.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 (Netflix series streaming 1/24)

Sabrina’s back for more hellish shenanigans in season three of this witchy drama. After defeating the Dark Lord, saving the world from an impending apocalypse, and ousting an evil headmaster, you’d think things would be looking up for our half-mortal witch, but when your boyfriend gets dragged to Hell by Madame Satan, it can really throw a wrench in your demoniac plans. Sabrina enlists her mortal crew to help break Nick out of the Underworld this season, but with Satan out of the way and new dark forces vying for his throne, she might end up finding a permanent place reigning in Hell.

The Ranch: The Final Season (Netflix series streaming 1/24)

Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliot return for one more ride with the show’s final season landing on Netflix this week. Iron River Ranch is now in the hands of a competitor, and Luke (Dax Shephard) has been arrested for shooting Nick — though he’s probably not the only one involved in that season seven cliffhanger. Meanwhile, Colt and Abby struggle to make it work when raising a baby together causes issues in their romance.