Well, temperatures are a little warmer this week across the United States, but Netflix knows that we could still use some heartwarming shows. To that end, there are plenty of options for people who enjoy those types of stories about both humans in animals. First up, there’s a fresh take on a Gilmore Girls-type dynamic for a new generation to enjoy. Then there’s a kooky romantic comedy that puts a new spin on “crazy in love.” And finally, some dogs get a second chance at love and life thanks to a wicked-good trainer who knows that canines are only as good as the people who have been treating them. No matter which type of project will give you the right gut punch, there’s something here to redeem your faith in humanity this weekend.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix series streaming 2/24)

This one’s got some heavy Gilmore Girls flavor (although it’s very different in both good and not-so-good ways) with angsty and awkward Ginny feeling far more emotionally mature than her mom, Georgia Miller. They’re putting down roots for a normal life, but there’s plenty of bumps along the way, and apparently, there’s a lot of carpool and Kombucha to be had.

Crazy About Her (Netflix film streaming 2/26)

An enigmatic woman has a “magical one night stand” (those are Netflix’s words, and they’re impossible to make better in this context), and she lives in a mental institution. That’s not the strangest thing that happens here. Rather, her one-night-stand partner is so taken with this lady that he decides to admit himself too. Ain’t love grand? Naturally, the dude gets a lot more than he bargained for after making his decision, so enjoy the romantic hijinks.

Canine Intervention (Netflix series streaming 2/24)

Bridgerton, this ain’t, and it certainly differs from most of Netflix’s other offerings of late. I didn’t even expect to be reeled in by this series about a California-based K9 dog trainer, Jas Leverette, as he helps owners with their “problem dogs.” Instead, I imagined that this would be an unbearable watch that would make me weepy while wishing that I’d never clicked, but something about this trailer made me suspect differently, and I’m glad to have given it a chance. The charismatic Jas transforms the lives of several dogs, beginning with Lady MacBeth, a three-legged survivor who suffered a gunshot and stood as the very essence of Jas’ motto, “It’s never the dog’s fault, it’s always human error.” These are uplifting journeys for this dog and many others, who received their second chances and worked tirelessly to achieve stunning transformations in the process. Jas’ holistic approach to training works surprising benefits for the humans involved in these stories, too.