It’s time to say goodbye to a Netflix classic. Orange Is the New Black helped pave the way for all of the kicka** original content that the streaming platform has produced in the past few years but this month, but the Ladies of Litchfield’s time served comes to an end. Of course, if you’re not ready to close the chapter on OITNB just yet, you can distract yourself with a re-watch of Quentin Tarantino’s hellishly entertaining Inglorious Basterds.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix the week of July 26th.

Orange Is the New Black: Season 7 (Netflix series streaming 7/26)

Jenji Kohan’s prison drama helped kickstart Netflix’s original content drive, so it feels like the end of an era with the final season of OITNB landing on the streaming service this month. Season six ended with Taystee going down for a murder she didn’t commit, Blanca being moved to a detention center, and Piper earning early release. This season will explore Piper’s adjustment to the outside world while the rest of the women struggle to come to terms with their new realities.

Inglourious Basterds (film streaming 7/22)

In case you’ve been crafting your own ranking of best Quentin Tarantino films, here’s another great entry to binge on Netflix. Brad Pitt, Diane Kruger, Christoph Waltz, and Eli Roth star in Tarantino’s imaginative World War II drama about a group of Jewish U.S. soldiers with a plan to assassinate Hitler. The film flip-flops between Pitt’s Southern-accented Lt. Aldo Raine’s mission to scalp Nazis and blow-up an exclusive event for SS officers in Paris and French actress Melanie Laurent, who plays a theater-owner with a devious plan of her own. It’s full of mesmerizing performances and Tarantino’s unique brand of humor — oh, and a lot of Nazi killing.