Netflix is giving cinephiles a real gift this week. That’s because Spike Lee’s Vietnam War thriller is finally making its way to the streaming platform. An all-star cast, a genre-bending story, and a director with a proven track-record for injecting exciting relevancy into forgotten history means that this is a film you’ll definitely want to add to your queue. And after you’ve done that, consider bingeing more Patriot Act from Daily Show vet, Hasan Minhaj. You’ll laugh, and you’ll learn some sh*t. Win, win.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of June 12.

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix film streaming 6/12)

This Spike Lee streaming joint couldn’t come at a better time. Lee’s recruited a talented cast that includes Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman to shine a light on another little-known part of history with this story about a group of Black Vietnam war vets, who risked their lives for their country and weren’t rewarded for it. Boseman plays the squadron leader. His team returns to the country decades later to retrieve his remains, and find the buried gold they left behind. It’s part history lesson, part war-flick, part thriller and it does all genres well.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (Netflix original series streaming 6/7)

Speaking of good timing, Netflix is bringing us another volume of Hasan Minhaj’s informative talk show when we need it most. As host, Minhaj has perfected a formula that’s equal parts comedy and valuable information, and he’s only getting better this season as he takes on everything from police brutality to COVID-19 and the whitewashing of the legalized marijuana industry. Will you laugh over his beef with Nick Lachey? Yes, but you’ll also learn a hell of a lot about racism, social distancing, police training, and more.