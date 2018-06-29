Lucasfilm/Disney

Netflix is keeping binge-watchers satisfied this summer with a rotating lineup of new and returning titles guaranteed to make your couch look extra inviting, even on those sunny days. It looks like the last full week in June is a big one for all of the streaming geeks out there with a couple of big adds, including the latest installment in a beloved sci-fi franchise and another helping of our favorite hairspray-fueled comedy series. It can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of June 29th including the second season of GLOW and the arrival of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (film streaming June 26th)

There’s always going to be backlash when a studio decides to revive a beloved franchise and take it in a new direction but The Last Jedi continues to anger space fanboys everywhere and honestly, we’re not sure what their gripe is. Rian Johnson gave us a masterclass in how to take something old and make it new again with his interpretation, injecting a bit of fun and fantasy into the age-old story. Mindblowing Jedi fights, Force connections, Porg, and Arctic Foxes, the movie has something for everyone and it challenges both old and new characters alike with interesting arcs and climactic moments. Plus, did we mention Porgs?

GLOW Season 2 (series streaming June 29th)

Set in the 1980s, GLOW sees a group of failed actresses and assorted misfits shaped into a female wrestling league by a cult-flick screenwriter (Marc Maron) and a trust-fund kid (Chris Lowell). There’s nothing particularly original about GLOW, which traffics in a number of tropes and stereotypes, but the characters (led by Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin) are so unbelievably likable that it’s almost impossible not to fall in love with these underdog heroes. Season two only builds on what made the first installment so damn enjoyable, giving us more conflict in and out of the ring as the women begin filming their TV show and are forced to grapple with sexism in the workplace.

