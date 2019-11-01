Netflix closes out the month of October with two dramas sporting some A-list talent and a bit of Queer Eye to keep us all happy. Timothee Chalamet plays King Henry V in The King, an action-packed drama revisiting the reign of England’s battle-proven monarch. Kerry Washington stars in American Son, a timely drama about a Black mother desperately seeking answers when her teenage son goes missing. And the Fab Five head to Japan to deliver some more heart-warming moments and shocking makeovers.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of November 1st.

The King (Netflix film streaming 11/1)

Timothee Chalamet is everywhere right now so really, are you that surprised he’s playing a boyish, rebellious King Henry V in this big-budget Shakespeare adaptation from Joel Edgerton? Chalamet and his bowl-cut bring Hal to life, the wayward prince forced to assume the throne after his father’s death. Hal has to grow up quickly to lead his men into battle against a bloodthirsty French foe (Robert Pattinson having too much fun with his overdramatic accent) and preserve England’s reign. Ben Mendelsohn and Lily-Rose Depp also star.

American Son (Netflix film streaming 11/1)

Kerry Washington stars in this drama adapted from the Broadway play of the same name that focuses on a Black mother’s search for her missing son. Washington plays Kendra, a mother distraught when she can’t get in touch with her teenage son named Jamal. She goes to the police, who practically hold her hostage for most of the film with racists inquiries and general suspicion until her white ex-husband shows up to help with the investigation (he’s an FBI agent). It’s heavy material and dense dialogue, but Washington’s good in just about anything.

Queer Eye: We’re In Japan (Netflix series streaming 11/1)

Netflix is giving us a small dose of goodness this time around with a four-episode Queer Eye special that sees the Fab Five jet setting to Japan. The crew completes their routine makeovers, this time on Japanese people in need of some help, while also exploring haunts around Tokyo and learning about the culture and rich traditions of its people.