Here’s Everything New On Netflix This Week, Including ‘The Lovebirds’

Did you know we’ve made it to Memorial Day weekend? No? Yeah, us either. Still, while we might not be celebrating with big barbecues and crowded beach days, there’s plenty on Netflix to keep up entertained indoors, at a safe social distance. Paramount’s The Lovebirds arrives to give us a fun rom-com murder mystery, along with a new reality competition series that should please any Great British Bakeoff fans. For everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of May 22, check out the listings below.

The Lovebirds (film streaming 5/22) Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani star in this wild rom-com from The Big Sick director Michael Showalter. Originally, this thing was slated to premiere at SXSW before hitting theaters in April but since the COVID-19 pandemic has taken everything that brings us joy and made sitting in a crowded movie theater a deadly activity, Paramount shipped it over to Netflix. We’re not complaining, especially since this means we get to watch Rae and Nanjiani play a couple on the brink of a breakup who inadvertently get pulled into a messy murder mystery. Add To Netflix Queue The Big Flower Fight (Netflix series streaming 5/18) Speaking of joy, Netflix is giving us another palate-cleansing show a la The Great British Bakeoff with it’s floral cousin, The Big Flower Fight. If watching unnaturally nice Brits fret over the stiffness of their meringue peaks is your brand of ASMR TV viewing, then watching these English artists mold three-foot-tall orangutans out of wildflowers should also lull you into a false sense of normalcy. Add To Netflix Queue