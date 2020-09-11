Netflix kicks off the month of September with a bit of a weirder lineup than we’re used to. A hybrid-doc warning us of the dangers of social media is here to convince us to put down our phones — and appreciate Vincent Kartheiser’s post-Mad Men trajectory — while The Babysitter gets a terrifying sequel that doesn’t feel quite as fun as the original.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of September 10.

The Social Dilemma (Netflix film streaming 9/9)

Yes, we’re struggling to survive a pandemic, climate change, and a truly incompetent government but this new docu-hybrid is here to remind us that Facebook is probably worse than all of that. Vincent Kartheiser (yes, Pete Campbell from Mad Men) plays an A.I. controlling the brain of a kid named Ben in the fictionalized portion of this film, directing him on which emojis to send and how to sext with a girl at the dinner table. Meanwhile, the doc side of things interviews big names in the tech world — people who invented the like button, the “more of this” video watching feature on Youtube, etc — to understand why they regret their creations and fear where we’re headed with this new social media age. It’s all bizarre and also, completely on-brand for 2020.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Netflix film streaming 9/10)

This sequel to Netflix’s campy The Babysitter feels more over-the-top and less-fun than its predecessor but if you’re trying to get into the Halloween mood a bit early this year, it’s an ok watch. Cole is now a high school junior target by the same whacky cult intent on using him for a blood ritual. Bella Thorne plays the leader of that now-dead group, but they’ve got some new enemies to contend with, and even more horrors to try to survive.