Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 (first half streaming 5/30)
Though we’ll have to wait a year for the second half of the final season, the first installment of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s fourth and (probably last) run should keep us laughing into 2019. The show doubles down on the zaniness with its first batch of episodes, showing Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) starting a new job at a tech company while dealing with sexual harassment in the workplace and the reappearance of her captor, Richard Wayne Gary Wayne. It sounds like heavy stuff, but the show has found a foothold in dabbling in tough topics while also keeping things light and funny, mostly thanks to Kemper and co-star Tituss Burgess, who’s once again the scene-stealing comedic genius we’ve been waiting for.
The Break With Michelle Wolf (talk show streaming every Sunday starting 5/27)
Michelle Wolf made all kinds of noise at the White House Correspondents Dinner this year so it’s only fair that Netflix has given her a new talk show so she can continue to bring her feminist brand of humor to the masses. The Break features Wolf doing what she does best, taking the patriarchy down a notch through monologues and skits and with the help of some celebrity guests. It’s the female version of The Daily Show that we’ve been needing for a long time.
Disney Pixar’s Coco (animated film streaming 5/29)
Disney continued its trend of spotlighting underserved communities and lesser-known cultures with Coco, a Pixar project that follows a young boy learning the importance of family during a traditional Mexican celebration, “Dia de Los Muertos.” The Day of the Dead is probably a holiday you’re heard of before, but the film adds a rich history and vibrancy to a time held sacred by so many. Coco has dreams of becoming a singer but when he finds himself amongst the dead, he must rely on his courage and his ancestors to help him return to the living. Bring your tissues for this one.
Avail. 5/27/18
The Break with Michelle Wolf — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/29/18
Disney·Pixar’s Coco
Arrested Development: Season 5 first half — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/30/18
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/31/18
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 06/1/18
Assassination Games
Blue Jasmine
Busted! (Season Finale) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
He Named Me Malala
Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
Just Friends
Miracle
National Treasure
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
November 13: Attack on Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Outside In
Righteous Kill
Rumor Has It
Singularity
Taking Lives
Terms and Conditions May Apply
The Boy
The Covenant
The Departed
The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
Leaving 6/8/18
Grace of Monaco
Leaving 6/9/18
The Trials of Muhammad Ali
Leaving 6/10/18
Bonnie & Clyde
The boy’s name in Coco isn’t “Coco”, it’s Miguel.