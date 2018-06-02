Netflix

Netflix definitely doesn’t believe in the summer slow-down. The streaming platform knows with kids out of school and vacations planned, we’re going to need new movies and TV shows to fill up our binging schedule. As it always happens on the first of the month, plenty of titles are being added and more are being taken away. Of course, we get how hard it can be to keep track which is why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix, including the fourth season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and what’s departing this week of June 2nd.

Clear some space in your queue, we’ve got a bunch of titles to sift through.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 (first half streaming 5/30)

Though we’ll have to wait a year for the second half of the final season, the first installment of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s fourth and (probably last) run should keep us laughing into 2019. The show doubles down on the zaniness with its first batch of episodes, showing Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) starting a new job at a tech company while dealing with sexual harassment in the workplace and the reappearance of her captor, Richard Wayne Gary Wayne. It sounds like heavy stuff, but the show has found a foothold in dabbling in tough topics while also keeping things light and funny, mostly thanks to Kemper and co-star Tituss Burgess, who’s once again the scene-stealing comedic genius we’ve been waiting for.

The Break With Michelle Wolf (talk show streaming every Sunday starting 5/27)

Michelle Wolf made all kinds of noise at the White House Correspondents Dinner this year so it’s only fair that Netflix has given her a new talk show so she can continue to bring her feminist brand of humor to the masses. The Break features Wolf doing what she does best, taking the patriarchy down a notch through monologues and skits and with the help of some celebrity guests. It’s the female version of The Daily Show that we’ve been needing for a long time.

Disney Pixar’s Coco (animated film streaming 5/29)

Disney continued its trend of spotlighting underserved communities and lesser-known cultures with Coco, a Pixar project that follows a young boy learning the importance of family during a traditional Mexican celebration, “Dia de Los Muertos.” The Day of the Dead is probably a holiday you’re heard of before, but the film adds a rich history and vibrancy to a time held sacred by so many. Coco has dreams of becoming a singer but when he finds himself amongst the dead, he must rely on his courage and his ancestors to help him return to the living. Bring your tissues for this one.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added this week:

Avail. 5/27/18

The Break with Michelle Wolf — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/29/18

Disney·Pixar’s Coco

Arrested Development: Season 5 first half — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/30/18

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/31/18

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 06/1/18

Assassination Games

Blue Jasmine

Busted! (Season Finale) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

He Named Me Malala

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

November 13: Attack on Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Outside In

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Covenant

The Departed

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 6/8/18

Grace of Monaco

Leaving 6/9/18

The Trials of Muhammad Ali

Leaving 6/10/18

Bonnie & Clyde