Netflix continues to hold our hands in 2021 while never failing with to bring us fresh content every week and month. Thank goodness, too, because things are still rough out there, and TV is there for us. This week’s lineup of new stuff gets straight-up inspirational with a documentary series from the award-winning Rudy Valdez and an adventure film that will delight with its sweeping visuals and cultural value. There’s also a Turkish hitman coming at you, and an animated series for you to plop your kids in front of for hours. In other words, this streaming service is still crushing all of the quadrants.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Netflix series streaming 1/29)

Rudy Valdez, the Emmy-award winning filmmaker who poured his soul into HBO’s The Sentence, is here with more intimate verité footage of his newest subject. Here, Valdez turns his camera upon a youth football program in the heart of inner city Brooklyn. The program, of course, is much more encompassing than a pastime but also a vehicle for opportunity for these boys. They also become family with an incredible support system of coaches and parents, all while they strive for victory and overcome losses on and off the field. All of this, hopefully, will point toward a brighter future for all involved.

Finding ‘Ohana (Netflix film streaming 1/29)

Two siblings who hail from Brooklyn head to rural O’ahu, where they explore their Hawaiian heritage and head off on an epic adventure in search of long-lost treasure. Naturally, this involves a cryptic pirate’s journal, and one of the siblings is very skeptical while the other’s plowing full-steam ahead. In the process, they learn to love their native culture and discover that the true treasure is family.

50M2 (Netflix series streaming 1/27)

This Turkish hitman series (and how can you not be intrigued?) revolves around Gölge doing the second-chance thing while doing dirty work for Servit Nadir while taking refuge in a tailor shop. Gölge is masqurading as the late tailor’s son, and he’s transforming the neighborhood and vice versa. Meanwhile, Gölge doesn’t recall his own childhood, so get ready for the photograph-related fallout there.

Go Dog Go: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 1/27)

This one’s mostly for the kids, but it’s DreamWorks stuff, so hey, adults might like it, too. The show follows an inventive puppy named Tag, who seeks adventure and helps solve problems in the town of Pawston with the help of her best friend, Scooch.