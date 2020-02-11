The ‘New Pope’ Popedown: Sharon Stone Gave The Pope Her Shoes

The New Pope Popedown is a list of the five craziest and/or most notable things that happened in each episode of HBO’s ‘The New Pope,’ ranked from least to most crazy and/or notable. Like a countdown, but with popes.

5. The pope can have some red bottoms, as a treat

In last week’s episode of The New Pope, during the cold open, before the disco nuns writhed under a pulsing techno cross during the opening credits, the pope had an audience with, I swear this is true, Marilyn Manson. This week, during the cold open, before one of the disco nuns did a damn front flip under the pulsing techno cross, the pope had an audience with Sharon Stone. And buddy, it was a whole thing.

Did Sharon Stone show up without a gift and proceed to remove her shoes to present them to the pontiff? Of course. Was there an extended Basic Instinct riff about her not crossing her legs in front of him? Sure. Was there a bit in there about how Sharon Stone has a 154 IQ, which is a) true, and b) something that appeared to be thrown in just to get people like me to google “Does Sharon Stone have a 154 IQ?” I mean, why not?

What she was really there to do, though, was pitch the pope on the concept of gay marriage. It went poorly. Until it didn’t. Please read on.

4. NO!

Two notes on public appearances the pope made and/or has plans to make:

– He gave a speech at the site of a terrorist attack that left 10 dead. “Speech” is perhaps a strong word. He just said the word “no” over and over, a little louder each time, until he was shouting it and everyone in the crowd started shouting along. It, also, was a whole thing. On his way back from the speech, throngs of Catholics lined the streets of his route and shouted “No! No!” at his popemobile, and they continued shouting “No! No!” as he exited the bulletproof vessel to grab a baby and hold it in the air. This is notable because a) he stole the idea of using children for his message from Sharon Stone, and b) stripped of context, if you see a man holding a baby above his head while a crowd screams “No! No!” over and over, you’d assume that man was going to, like, spike the baby. Which, given the show we’re dealing with here, and the fact that The Young Pope himself once dropped a baby last season, we cannot rule out going forward.