The best shows to watch are the ones that get popular not because they are “good” but mostly because they are just “there” and everyone is talking about them, so you might as well just be involved in the conversation for convenience’s sake. This is what happened with Suits, a moderately popular legal drama from 2011 that appeared on Netflix this summer. It was one click away, so you just did it, and now you’re one of the many unintentional Suits fans who were born this year.

Suits star Meghan Markle was recently asked about the show’s increase in popularity, and she seemed just as shocked as the rest of the world. When a reporter mentioned how Suits had recently taken the nation by storm, Markle responded, “Isn’t that wild?” The reporter asked why Markle thought that the series was getting so much love, she admitted she had “no idea” but had nothing but love for her crew.